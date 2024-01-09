Malaysia Construction Industry Databook - Construction Output In Malaysia Is Forecast To Reach MYR 241,122.8 Million By 2027

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units), Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The construction industry in Malaysia is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 5.5% during 2023-2027. The construction output in Malaysia is expected to reach MYR 241,122.8 million by 2027.

This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at country level. With over 100+ KPIs, covering growth dynamics in building construction, infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis and analysis by key cities in Malaysia, this databook offering primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.



Market Dynamics by Value, Volume, and No. of Units: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry in Malaysia.

Residential Construction Outlook: Provides market analysis by type of construction, development stage, price point, and key cities. KPIs include value, volume and number of units.

Commercial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across office buildings, retail buildings, hospitality buildings, restaurant buildings, and sports facilities.

Institutional Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plant buildings, metal & material processing buildings, chemical & pharmaceutical buildings.

Industrial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plants, educational buildings.

Infrastructure Construction Outlook: Provides growth dynamics and market analysis by three key sections such as marine and inland, utility system and transport infrastructure construction.

City Level Analysis: Provides outlook of top 10 cities in Malaysia by construction value. Construction Cost Structure Analysis: Provides outlook of different construction cost like material, labour, equipment, and others costs by construction value. At granular level, this module provides in detail material cost analysis by type of materials and labour cost by type of work by construction value.

Market Data and Insights:

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2018-2027 in Malaysia.

KPIs covered include the following:



Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction Number of units

Malaysia Economic Indicators

Malaysia Top Cities Construction Data

Malaysia Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by



Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable) Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Malaysia Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by



Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation) Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Malaysia Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by



Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Malaysia Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by



Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction Other commercial green building construction

Malaysia Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)



Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Malaysia Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by



Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Malaysia Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by



Healthcare green building construction Educational green building construction

Malaysia Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by



Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction) Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Malaysia Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms

Malaysia Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms



Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks) Type of Labour (Skilled Vs Unskilled). In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends, and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in Malaysia.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900