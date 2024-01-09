Bulletproof Vest Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bulletproof Vest Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Bulletproof Vest Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the bulletproof vest market size is predicted to reach $2.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

The growth in the bulletproof vest market is due to the growth in military expenditure of developed and emerging countries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest bulletproof vest market share . Major players in the bulletproof vest market include Wenzhou Start Co Ltd., VestGuard UK Limited, U.S. Armor Corporation, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., MKU Limited, MARS Armor.

Bulletproof Vest Market Segments

.By Type: Soft Vest, Hard Vest

.By Material: Kelvar, Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene, Graphene

.By Application: Covert, Overt

.By End User: Military, Law Enforcement

.By Geography: The global bulletproof vest market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A bulletproof vest refers to a set of protective coverings worn by individuals to protect the torso against bullets, knives, and bombs. Based on proof, vests absorb the impact and reduce or completely stop the penetration of the attack, and any fragments from various explosions. These are generally made by layering woven or laminated fibers, with metal ballistic plates or ceramic inserted.

The main types of bulletproof vests include soft vests and hard vests. Soft vests are made using strong woven fibers that can be woven into vests. Kevlar is the most commonly used material in soft vests, which is interwoven into a dense net to absorb a great amount of energy. The different bulletproof vest materials include Kevlar, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene, and graphene. The end-users of the bulletproof vests are military and law enforcement.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Bulletproof Vest Market Characteristics

3. Bulletproof Vest Market Trends And Strategies

4. Bulletproof Vest Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Bulletproof Vest Market Size And Growth

......

27. Bulletproof Vest Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Bulletproof Vest Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

