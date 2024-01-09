Scribeamerica To Attend The 42Nd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ScribeAmerica showcasing accelerated growth of technology solutions at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

- Tony AndrulonisFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ScribeAmerica , the leading provider of medical scribe services, is pleased to announce its attendance at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco this week. This premier conference is widely recognized as the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposium in the industry, bringing together global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators, and members of the investment community."We are excited to be taking part in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference this week and showcasing the continued innovation of ScribeAmerica highlighted by the accelerated growth of our technology solutions in the ambulatory care market," said Tony Andrulonis, President of ScribeAmerica.The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference serves as a platform for industry leaders to discuss the latest trends, advancements, and investment opportunities in the healthcare sector. ScribeAmerica's participation in this prestigious event further solidifies their position as a key player in the healthcare industry.ScribeAmerica has seen significant growth in recent years among its technology solutions including virtual scribes or TeleScribes as well as their ambient AI scribe application Speke. These solutions provide medical scribe services at scale to healthcare organizations and cover more than eighty specialties.For more information about ScribeAmerica, their medical and veterinary scribe solutions, and their attendance at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, please visit their website at .###About ScribeAmerica:ScribeAmerica is the leading medical scribe solutions company providing in-person, telehealth, and ambient artificial intelligence solutions to healthcare providers across specialties. With more than three thousand and five hundred customer sites in fifty states, ScribeAmerica serves health systems, ambulatory groups, hospital based providers, veterinarians, and more. As an industry leader, ScribeAmerica pairs more than 20 years of industry experience with cutting-edge technology to continually innovate unique, personalized solutions that help its partners focus on what matters most.

Zach Walsh

ScribeAmerica

+1 954-228-7765

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok