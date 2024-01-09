Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. Announces Executive Chairmen Retirements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Danny Simmons and Scott Rees

NSAI has announced the retirement of their Executive Chairmen – Danny D. Simmons and C.H. (Scott) Rees III, effective early 2024.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI), the global leader in oil and gas reserves reporting, today announced that their Executive Chairmen, Danny D. Simmons and C.H. (Scott) Rees III, will retire on February 15, 2024, and April 1, 2024, respectively. Concurrently, the company also announced that Richard (Rick) B. Talley, Jr., currently Chief Executive Officer, has been elected by the Board of Directors as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2024.

Rick expressed the company's appreciation for Danny's and Scott's contributions over the years, stating, "Danny and Scott's leadership, continual focus on excellence, and service to our clients has provided a sterling example to all of us at NSAI." Eric J. Stevens, President and Chief Operating Officer, added, "The NSAI team will continue their legacy, as they continued Clarence and Fred's, and we are enthusiastic about the future of the company."

NSAI was founded 63 years ago by Clarence M. Netherland, who later partnered with Frederic D. Sewell. Danny started at NSAI in 1976 in Dallas, the third engineering hire by Clarence and Fred, and was a leader within NSAI as it grew over the next 15 years. He, as well as Scott, learned first-hand Clarence and Fred's vision to be "recognized as the best in the industry" by providing top service and quality reserves assessments to clients and their financial institutions. In the early 1990s and with the continued growth of the industry in the Houston area, NSAI decided that a Houston office, founded and led by Danny, would allow the firm to continue to grow and provide support to the industry. Danny was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer in 2008 and later assumed the Executive Chairman role with Scott in 2022.

"We have been fortunate to have respected and reputable clients, who want the best answer the data can support, select us as their trusted advisor," said Danny. "We are confident the NSAI team will continue to be the consultant of choice in the industry."

Scott joined NSAI in 1988 in Dallas and was promoted to Team Leader within a few years. He worked on projects around the globe and was instrumental in NSAI's growth internationally, from being heavily involved in the firm's early work with the Mexican government on their oil and gas assets to the early appraisal and assessment of coalbed methane projects in Australia. Scott was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer in 2002 and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer in 2008, before taking on the Executive Chairman role with Danny in 2022.

"Danny and I have had the privilege of working with the best team in the industry for several decades," said Scott. "We are very proud, as we know Clarence and Fred would be, of our continued recognition as one of the best at providing independent and unbiased assessments of reserves and resources to clients and their financial institutions around the globe. We are confident in the current leadership team and know they will continue to foster the company culture that has made NSAI one of the top petroleum consulting firms in the world."

About Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc.

NSAI, founded in 1961, is a worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. Scott and NSAI were recognized by Hart Energy as one of the fifty companies "who helped craft the last 50 years of our industry and, thus, the world". With offices in Dallas and Houston, NSAI delivers high quality, fully integrated engineering, operational, geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and economic solutions for all facets of the upstream energy industry. For more information, visit or email ....

Julie Wilburn

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc.

+1 214-969-5401

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn