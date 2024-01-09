Catalyst Advisors LP Appoints Todd Hutchings As Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Catalyst Advisors LP, a leading boutique executive-recruitment firm specializing in the life sciences sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Hutchings as a new Partner, expanding the firm's presence on the West Coast. The hire further strengthens Catalyst's mission of connecting innovative companies with exceptional talent, drawing on Todd's expertise recruiting across sectors including diagnostics, med tech, pharma/biotech and tools and instruments.



Prior to joining Catalyst, Todd served as Senior Partner at Egon Zehnder in the San Francisco, Palo Alto, and Los Angeles offices. During his 18-year tenure, he led the Palo Alto office and the Los Angeles office, and significantly contributed to the growth of its life sciences practice. Todd is widely recognized as a trusted partner for boards and CEOs seeking management assessment and advice on succession planning.



Previously, Todd served as Director of Business Planning and Strategy for Roche Diagnostics, where he led big data analytics and directed market insights. His diverse career also includes consultancy positions at McKinsey & Company and the Monitor Group, as well as roles at GE in corporate business development and auditing.



Todd holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University and an MBA from The Richard Ivey School of Business. He previously served on the board of Exceptional Minds, an organization focused on training and employment for young adults on the autism spectrum.



"I am tremendously excited to be part of Catalyst Advisors and to expand the firm's footprint on the West Coast,” Todd said.“I look forward to working with the leadership team as we continue to connect great companies with top-caliber talent.”



"We are thrilled to have Todd as a Partner at Catalyst Advisors,” said John Archer, Founder and Partner of the firm.“His extensive experience and leadership in the industry make him the perfect person to continue to grow our West Coast presence as he works with companies in the U.S. and internationally.”



