Glocalme Unveils Next-Level Global Connectivity Solutions At CES 2024

GlocalMe, a leading mobile data connection brand under UCLOUDLINK (NASDAQ: UCL ), is proud to showcase its newest advancements in providing comprehensive mobile data solutions at CES 2024, the world's biggest tech exhibition, currently taking place in Las Vegas. This year's CES theme, "ALL ON", emphasizes advancing technology for the benefit of humanity, and perfectly aligns with GlocalMe's vision of offering a diverse range of data connectivity options tailored to the unique demands of global markets.

A Leap in Mobile Data Connectivity

GlocalMe's innovative data connection services as well as its wide range of hardware and software products enable users to freely access the internet, without the need to shop for local SIM cards when travelling or incur the high costs of roaming data in over 150 countries.

Recognizing this, GlocalMe has expanded its product and service portfolio, transcending beyond its SIM-free mobile Wi-Fi hardware. GlocalMe now offers a comprehensive marketplace of mobile data solutions, including convenient eSIM and OTA SIM card services, as well as business-grade high performance connection options that cater to the evolving needs of consumers and enterprises alike.

Introducing GlocalMe Life: Better Connection for A Better Living

At CES 2024, GlocalMe is excited to introduce GlocalMe Life, a visionary step in the company's business development. GlocalMe Life is not simply a product - it's a philosophy that embodies the belief that enhanced connectivity leads to an enriched life. With this initiative, GlocalMe is set to redefine the intersection of technology and daily living, delivering innovative solutions that promise to make life more connected, convenient, and fulfilling.

The recent strides made by GlocalMe represent significant milestones for the company, which has built its reputation on providing reliable and efficient mobile data connection solutions. These developments are a testament to GlocalMe's commitment to innovation and its continuous efforts to adapt and grow within the fast-paced tech industry. By widening its offerings to include a full spectrum of mobile data connection solutions, GlocalMe is not only responding to the market's current needs but is also shaping the future of how we stay connected with the good network.

"In an IoT-dominated future, the quality of connections underpins the very essence of life. While everything is built on the internet, few companies prioritize the continuous excellence of these connections. That's why at GlocalMe, 'Always Better Connected' isn't just a slogan-it's our commitment to innovation. At CES 2024, we are proud to demonstrate how our latest advancements embody this promise, ensuring that GlocalMe users enjoy a better digital life in an increasingly interconnected world," said Chaohui Chen, CEO of uCloudlink.

Experience GlocalMe at CES 2024

CES 2024's focus on connectivity resonates with GlocalMe's mission to bridge gaps and forge connections across the globe. GlocalMe's participation in this premier event highlights its role as a key player in driving forward the conversation on the role of technology in improving everyday life and enhancing business operations.

Visitors to CES 2024 are invited to explore GlocalMe's Eco Lifestyle range and comprehensive array of innovative mobile data solutions at booth #50562 at the Venetian Expo. Here, GlocalMe will demonstrate how its visionary products and services are setting new benchmarks for what it means to be always connected, whether at home, in the office, or on the move.

About GlocalMe

With the philosophy of 'Always better connected,' GlocalMe strives to foster deeper understanding and stronger bonds between people worldwide through seamless connectivity. The brand's dedication to creating a world where everyone can stay connected effortlessly is more than a promise - it's a reality being delivered every day through its groundbreaking solutions. At the core of GlocalMe's innovation is the patented Cloud SIM technology, which empowers users to dynamically select the best network coverage based on cost-effectiveness and quality, considering their current location.

For more details on GlocalMe's range of products, please visit .

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UCLOUDLINK is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. UCLOUDLINK's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, UCLOUDLINK has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit: .

