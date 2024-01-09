Century Communities Announces New Home Collections In Apache Junction, Arizona

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023-announced that Superstition Vista, the company's new community in Apache Junction, is now selling two home collections: The Crest Collection and The Ridge Collection. Models are available for tour at both collections, showcasing a range of ranch and two-story layouts. A Grand Opening celebration will be held at the community on January 20.

New Homes For Sale in Apache Junction, AZ | Superstition Vista by Century Communities | Plan 22 Rendering

New Homes For Sale in Apache Junction, AZ | Superstition Vista by Century Communities | Plan 1 Rendering

New Construction Homes in Apache Junction, AZ | Superstition Vista by Century Communities | Amenities Rendering

Offering a versatile lineup of single-family homes, Superstition Vista boasts desirable features, including granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and tile flooring, as well as front yard landscaping and the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. The community also features resort-style amenities, ranging from an outdoor pool and clubhouse to walking trails and open space. In total, Superstition Vista will contribute 250 houses to the greater Phoenix area-near Desert Vista Elementary School, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, and Lost Dutchman State Park. Homes, starting in the high $300s, are currently available for purchase online and in-person.

Learn more about Superstition Vista and view available homes at ApacheJunction .



NOW SELLING:

The Crest Collection at Superstition Vista| Apache Junction, AZ

Now selling from the high $300s



5 floor plans; ranch and two-story homes

3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages 1,299 to 2,377 square feet

Location:

2640 E. Music Mountain Avenue

Apache Junction, AZ 85119

480.791.1570

Learn more & explore available homes at SuperstitionVistaCrest .

The Ridge Collection at Superstition Vista| Apache Junction, AZ

Now selling from the high $300s



4 two-story floor plans

3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages 1,712 to 2,181 square feet

Location:

2701 E. Music Mountain Avenue

Apache Junction, AZ 85119

480.791.1577

Learn more & explore available homes at SuperstitionVistaRidge .



DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona.

How it works:

Shop homes atCenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract viaDocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at online-homebuying .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

