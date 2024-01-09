Chamberlain Group Earns Three Best Places To Work Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Selected as one of Built In's Best Places to Work in Tech

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Group (CG), the trusted leader in intelligent access solutions, is starting the new year off with an exciting award win, establishing the company as a leading tech employer in Chicago, and nationally. Built In, career and news destination for tech professionals, announced today that CG has earned a spot on three of their 2024 Best Places to Work Awards lists – U.S. Best Large Places to Work, Chicago Best Places to Work, and the Chicago Best Large Places to Work.

Chamberlain Group 2024 Built In Best Places to Work

Continue Reading

"We're delighted to be honored as a Best Place to Work among other leaders in the tech community," said Jeff Meredith, CEO, Chamberlain Group. "Receiving this recognition for our culture, compensation and benefits is especially rewarding. This is because of the people on our

ONETEAM who made this possible and the unique nature of the mission– making access simple for our customers by building a connected, smart access ecosystem, on top of our leading hardware business. We're proud to say 10 million+ myQ app users count on us to secure, monitor and access their garages, homes, communities and businesses every day."

Out of 8,000+ eligible companies, Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and other people-first cultural offerings.



"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO, Built In. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Ill., outside of Chicago, and offices around the globe, Chamberlain Group is continuing its growth trajectory and looking to add more talented programmers, software developers, engineers, designers, and other technology experts to its ONETEAM.

ABOUT CHAMBERLAIN GROUP

Chamberlain Group , a Blackstone company, is a global leader in smart access solutions across residential and commercial properties. Our prominent brands LiftMaster® , Chamberlain® ,

Merlin®

and

Grifco®

are found in millions of residential and commercial access applications across the globe. Our innovative products and partnerships, powered by our

myQ®

smart technology, provide customers with smart access solutions to move safely through garages, homes, communities, businesses and storage facilities. Chamberlain Group pioneered vehicle-to-home connectivity through patented technology aboard hundreds of millions of vehicles. Chamberlain Group includes

Controlled Products Systems Group , a leading wholesale distributor of perimeter access control equipment in the U.S., and

Systems, LLC , one of North America's leading dock leveler manufacturers. Follow Chamberlain Group on

LinkedIn , Facebook ,

and Instagram .

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. .

SOURCE Chamberlain Group