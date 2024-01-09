Global Bio-Based Aromatics Market Trends & Forecast 2022-2030: Key Strategies And Capabilities Of Major Players Unveiled

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-based Aromatics Market on By Type, End Use, and Application and Region - Trends & Forecast: 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Aromatics are hydrocarbons made mostly of hydrogen and carbon. Aromatics are compounds produced from crude oil and, to a lesser extent, coal. Benzene, toluene, and xylenes are the three most important aromatics. They serve as the foundation for a variety of consumer goods. These consumer goods feature benefits including longevity, safety, comfort, and lightweight construction. Due to the fact that aromatics are viewed as a byproduct, the price and demand of the global aromatics market have changed during the past ten years.

The worldwide aromatics market is predicted to expand more quickly due to increases in demand from polyester producers and factors such as growing usage in paint and coatings. However, the expansion of the worldwide market is anticipated to be hampered by increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of adopting plastic-free goods and strict regulatory restrictions. Additionally, the utilisation of bio-based aromatics and improvements in technology to decrease aromatics waste are anticipated to provide the aromatics market significant potential prospects.

Report Coverage



This report illustrates the most vital attributes of the Bio-based Aromatics Market, which are driving and providing opportunities.

This research gives an in-depth analysis of the Bio-based Aromatics Market growth on the basis of several segments in the market.

This report presents the predictions of the past and present trends of the Bio-based Aromatics Market. This study also presents the competitive analysis, such as key strategies and capabilities of major players of the Bio-based Aromatics Market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends

3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets

4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis

5. Type: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Styrene

5.3. Xylene

5.4. Benzene

5.5. Para-xylene

5.6. Others

6. End Use: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Adhesive

6.4. Pharmaceuticals

6.5. Chemicals

6.6. Others

7. Application: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Textile Industry

7.3. Plastic Industry

7.4. Chemical Processing

7.5. Others

8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America (U.S., Mexico, Canada)

8.3. Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

8.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of APAC)

8.5. Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

8.6. Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution

10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. Canada Colors and Chemicals Limited

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financial Overview

10.1.3. Product Offerings

10.1.4. Developments

10.1.5. Business Strategy

10.2. Celanese Corporation

10.3. Honeywell International Inc

10.4. LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

10.5. Reliance Industries Limited

10.6. Eastman Chemical Company

10.7. HCS Group GmbH

10.8. Exxon Mobil Corporation

10.9. SABIC

10.10. PetroChina Company Limited

11. Analyst Opinion

12. Annexure

