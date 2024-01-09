Cannabidiol Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's“Cannabidiol Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the cannabidiol market size is predicted to reach $43.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.5%.

The growth in the cannabidiol market is due to the rising acceptance and use of CBD products. North America region is expected to hold the largest cannabidiol market share . Major players in the cannabidiol market include Endoca BV, Cannoid LLC, Medical Marijuana Inc., Folium Biosciences, Elixinol Global Limited, NuLeaf Naturals LLC, Isodiol International Inc.

Cannabidiol Market Segments

.By Product: Oil, Tinctures, Suppository, Transdermal Patches, Vape Oil, Isolates, Creams and Roll-on, Capsules, Tablet, Other Products

.By Source: Marijuana, Hemp

.By Treatment: CBD Oil, Supplements

.By Application: Medical, Personal Use, Pharmaceuticals, Wellness

.By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

.By Geography: The global cannabidiol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The cannabidiol is defined as a chemical compound found in hemp or marijuana. Cannabidiol or CBD is derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant that is also known as hemp or cannabis. Cannabidiol is used to treat epilepsy, anxiety, dystonia, pain, Parkinson's disease, Crohn's disease, and various other health problems. Its other applications include coffee products, skincare products, and pet treats.

The main product types of cannabidiol are oil, tinctures, suppository, transdermal patches, vape oil, isolates, creams and roll-on, capsules, tablets, and other products. CBD oil is created by extracting CBD from cannabis plants and diluting it with a carrier oil such as coconut or hemp seed oil. The source of these is marijuana and hemp used as CBD oil and supplements. The applications of these are medical, personal use, pharmaceuticals, and wellness and can be distributed across various channels such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online stores, and other distribution channels.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cannabidiol Market Characteristics

3. Cannabidiol Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cannabidiol Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cannabidiol Market Size And Growth

......

27. Cannabidiol Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Cannabidiol Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

