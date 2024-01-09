Blood Collection Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blood Collection Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Blood Collection Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The Business Research Company's“Blood Collection Devices Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the blood collection devices market size is predicted to reach $11.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.

The growth in the blood collection devices market is due to the increase in incidence of infectious diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest blood collection devices market share . Major players in the blood collection devices market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Greiner Holding AG, Kabe Labortechnik GmbH, Sarstedt AG & Company, ICU Medical Inc., Terumo BCT Inc.

Blood Collection Devices Market Segments

1. By Type: Blood Collection Tubes, Lancet, Micro Container Tubes, Warming Devices

2. By Method: Manual Blood Collection, Automatic Blood Collection

3. By Material: Glass, Stainless Steel, Plastic

4. By End User: Hospitals, Blood Donation Centers, Diagnostic Center, Other End Users

5. By Geography: The global blood collection devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Blood collection devices are devices used to collect blood samples from the body. Blood collection devices are used for health and wellness testing, population studies, or research and preclinical drug studies.

The main types of blood collection devices include blood collection tubes, lancets, micro container tubes, and warming devices. The blood collection tubes refer to tubes used for coagulation investigations and sodium citrate-containing blood collection. Blood collection tubes are used for various components and conduct blood into and out of a patient's body to get tested in the laboratory. Different tests and biochemical assays require various types of sample collection tubes. The different materials used in the manufacturing of blood collection devices include glass, stainless steel, and plastic. They are used in manual and automatic blood collection by hospitals, blood collection centers, diagnostic centers, and others.

Read More On The Blood Collection Devices Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Blood Collection Devices Market Characteristics

3. Blood Collection Devices Market Trends And Strategies

4. Blood Collection Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Blood Collection Devices Market Size And Growth

......

27. Blood Collection Devices Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Blood Collection Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Analytical Laboratory Instrument Global Market Report 2023



Electrolyte Mixes Global Market Report 2023



Blood Group Typing Global Market Report 2024



Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Freeze Dried Fruits And Vegetables Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027