CEAVCO's Transition To AVFX Solidifies AVFX's Nationwide Presence

- Matt Emerson, AVFX CEOBOSTON, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AVFX, LLC, has announced that CEAVCO of Denver, Colorado, has formally transitioned to the AVFX brand. Retirement of the CEAVCO brand is a key milestone as AVFX continues to expand its geographic footprint to better serve its clients. The two event technology companies are now combined into one cohesive, powerful brand.AVFX, LLC, also recently announced its acquisition of AV Matters of Orlando, Florida, a renowned provider of AV design, event production, and event technology rental services.AVFX CEO Matt Emerson stated,“CEAVCO and AV Matters are fantastic additions to the AVFX brand. By sunsetting the CEAVCO brand and adding an office based in the southeast U.S., AVFX will be able to serve our coast-to-coast client base more efficiently.”Established in 1961, CEAVCO has provided audiovisual production support for corporate and association meetings and events for decades. In 2021, Boston-based AVFX acquired CEAVCO, which enabled AVFX to provide more comprehensive event production capabilities and technical and creative services, including video, audio, lighting, scenic design, digital signage, media production, presentation management, and interactive technology solutions.With both CEAVCO and AV Matters under the AVFX umbrella, AVFX is ideally positioned to deliver technical and creative expertise, advanced event technologies, and full-service support nationwide.“We're excited to be part of AVFX,” said Michael Evans, President of AV Matters - an AVFX Company.“With first CEAVCO and now AV Matters being added to the AVFX family, we've all benefited from an amazing opportunity to share best practices and offer a broader range of event production resources and services.”Emerson echoed this sentiment, stating,“One of the beauties of these collaborative partnerships is that they have increased our capacity to say“yes” – yes to clients, to shows, and to engaging event technologies and services. With offices now in Boston, Denver, and Orlando, AVFX offers clients a deeper bench of talent and the ability to support client shows wherever they're happening.”The AV Matters acquisition represents the second such transaction under AVFX's partnership with Harbor Beach Capital, a private equity firm with a proven track record of driving organic and acquisition growth in middle-market businesses.For the past two years, AVFX has steadily increased hiring to meet the pace of growth. In coming years, AVFX plans to add more companies that expand the company's geographic presence and bring additional skills and technologies the company can leverage for its clients.AVFX is a national leader in full-service event production and advanced AV technologies. With offices in Boston, Denver, and Orlando, AVFX designs and produces exceptional experiences for meeting planners, special event producers, and exhibit designers who seek best-in-class, multidisciplinary event production guidance and services. AVFX supports corporate conferences, trade shows, association meetings, and corporate day-to-day media production needs . Clients love what they see and hear because our passion shows. Learn more at avfx.AVFX is a member of the international AV Alliance and the Event Production Network in North America.

