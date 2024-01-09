Varstreet Inc. Initiates Migration Of All Existing Customers To New React-Powered Ecommerce Stores

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Shiv Agarwal, Vice President - Sales, VARStreet Inc, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VARStreet Inc., a leading provider of integrated eCommerce and sales quoting software for IT and office supplies value-added resellers (VARs), announces a major milestone in its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to its customers. The company officially commenced the migration of all existing customers 6 months ago to new, state-of-the-art React-powered eCommerce stores.VARStreet platform's software modules include a feature-rich sales quotation tool, a robust eCommerce platform , a FREE CRM, and an aggregated distributor catalog with more than 7 million SKUs from over 50 IT and office supply distributors.VARStreet Inc. launched this new eCommerce platform built on React technology 2 years ago. All new VARStreet customers by default get React-powered stores.The decision to adopt React, a JavaScript library for building user interfaces, stems from VARStreet's dedication to providing an unparalleled online shopping experience. React's ability to create dynamic and responsive web applications aligns seamlessly with VARStreet's mission to empower VARs with the latest technologies for optimal performance and user satisfaction.By utilizing React's optimization techniques, VARStreet ensures that their eCommerce stores load quickly, reducing bounce rates, and increasing conversion rates. React's state management tools empower VARStreet to provide personalized shopping experiences. Customers can enjoy tailored recommendations, simplified navigation, and efficient cart management, resulting in higher customer satisfaction.The migration process is carefully planned to minimize any disruption to existing services, and the company is dedicated to providing support and guidance to customers throughout the transition.Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales and Marketing, VARStreet Inc. expressed enthusiasm about the transition, stating, "VARStreet has always been at the forefront of technology, and the migration to React-powered stores is a testament to our commitment to delivering the best solutions to our customers.” He further added,“Around 90% of existing VARStreet customers have been migrated to React-powered online stores while the remaining 10% will soon be moved to React technology in a couple of months.”Customers can expect to receive communication from VARStreet regarding the migration process, including detailed information on the benefits and features of the new React-powered stores.About VARStreetVARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution catering to IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. Additionally, VARStreet's platform is leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a subsidiary in Pune, India, VARStreet has benefited from more than $20 million in capital investment. Continually adapting to the changing needs of the market and its customers, VARStreet XC has been available since 1999.

