Central Construction Management Continues 26 Court Street Façade Restoration By Replacing 1,000 Units Of Terra Cotta

New York-based exterior specialists install American-made terra cotta on revered 29-story BK office tower, following installation of 10,000 copper tiles on roof

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Central Construction Management , LLC, a full-service construction company specializing in exterior building restoration services, is proceeding on the next stage of a far-reaching, multi-million dollar restoration project with the installation of 1,000 units of bespoke decorative terra cotta along the entire façade of 26 Court Street, a 298,000-square-foot, 29-story office tower built in Brooklyn Heights in 1927. The façade work follows the completion of the landmark building's approximately 10,000-square-foot mansard roof requiring the installation of 10,000 units of copper, die-cast to match the original design.The highly complex project, anticipated for completion in late 2024, actually exceeds Landmark Preservation Commission (LPC) façade rules and standards, which require only the first seven floors be replaced with actual terra cotta. But instead, the Central Construction team will be installing the time-honored, natural materials on all 29 floors. Regarding the roof restoration, LPC required the installation of copper tiles mirroring the original ones used nearly a century ago on the entire roof.“Ownership and management have gone above and beyond to ensure 26 Court benefits from a premium restoration that utilizes the finest materials available, all of which are American made,” said Michael DiFonzo, President of Central Construction Management.“Using organic terra cotta above the seventh floor, as opposed to fiberglass, adds at least 30 percent to project costs. It also reflects a committed ownership, and we are honored to be the firm chosen to implement this multi-faceted project.”Representing the building's ownership was Joseph Schachter of JPS Management Corp. Kamen Tall Architects was responsible for the design plans. Central Construction Management prepared the molds for the terracotta installation, which were sourced and fabricated by Gladding, McBean, a 150-year-old company based in Sacramento, CA. The copper roofing tiles were cast locally by CW Metals in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.About Central Construction Management, LLCCentral Construction Management, LLC is a full-service construction company based in the Greater New York Metro area specializing in exterior building restoration services. Its projects include roofing, waterproofing, and façade restorations. Founded in 1999, Central Construction Management is a leader in New York City's Façade Inspection Safety Program (F.I.S.P.), formerly known as Local Law 11/98. The firm is also a key provider of façade work mandated by the Climate Mobilization Act, aka Local Law 97. Among its many keynote clients are: CBRE, Related, Tishman-Speyer, Vornado, Argo Real Estate, Rose Associates, Douglas Elliman Property Management, Brown Harris Stevens Residential Management, AKAM, and FirstService.

