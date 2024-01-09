Morse Micro And Edgecore Networks Unleash A New Wi-Fi Halow Platform, Redefining Iot Connectivity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovative Wi-Fi HaLow Router with High-Speed Wi-Fi 6 for Long-Range IoT Connectivity in Diverse Environments

– Morse Micro, a leading Wi-Fi HaLow silicon vendor, in partnership with Edgecore Networks, a prominent provider of traditional and open network solutions for enterprises, data centers, and telecommunication service providers, today announced a strategic partnership. Together, they unveiled the new Wi-Fi HaLow router - the Edgecore EAP112. This innovative router, ideal for outdoor environments and a variety of other settings, is designed to meet the rapidly growing demands of IoT applications. Equipped with advanced Wi-Fi HaLow capabilities and supporting the Matter protocol, the Edgecore EAP112 is uniquely positioned to connect thousands of IoT devices through a single device, marking a significant advancement in IoT connectivity solutions.

Edgecore EAP112 integrates Morse Micro's MM6108 Wi-Fi HaLow module, marking a significant advancement for both commercial and consumer access point/router segments. The EAP112 is poised to revolutionize wireless connectivity by providing enhanced coverage and longer range for Wi-Fi-enabled IoT products using Wi-Fi HaLow technology.

"Our collaboration with Edgecore represents a pivotal moment in Morse Micro's journey to redefine wireless connectivity for the IoT with Wi-Fi HaLow technology," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO

at Morse.

"The integration of our Wi-Fi HaLow module into Edgecore's EAP112 access point/router platform exemplifies our commitment to expanding long-range connectivity options for the growing IoT ecosystem."

Wi-Fi HaLow technology is the first Wi-Fi standard tailored to meet the unique needs of the Internet of Things (IoT), making it a superior alternative to traditional Wi-Fi alternatives in a wide range of IoT applications. Operating in the sub-GHz frequency band, the Wi-Fi HaLow 802 standard was designed from the ground up for the IoT, offering an optimal combination of extended range, power efficiency, long battery life for wireless devices, superior penetration of barriers, large network capacity, advanced security, and Wi-Fi compatibility.



The EAP112 offers robust extensibility and usability for diverse IoT applications, featuring Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi HaLow, 4G LTE, BLE, Zigbee, and Thread. Designed for resilience in various environments and applications, especially in challenging terrains or climates, it operates within a temperature range of -30°C to 50°C and is IP65-rated for superior water and dust resistance. The EAP112 also provides flexible mounting options, including wall, ceiling, and pole mount, to accommodate specific site needs.

The Edgecore EAP112 is designed to leverage the complementary strengths of Wi-Fi HaLow and Wi-Fi 6 technologies, providing unparalleled range, coverage, speed and reliability. This Wi-Fi combination is especially critical in today's IoT-driven world, where the ever-increasing demand for consistent and robust wireless communication is driving innovations in access point and router platforms.

Key Features of the Edgecore EAP112 Access Point/Router:



Enhanced Coverage : The EAP112, equipped with Morse Micro's MM6108 module, significantly boosts IoT connectivity, ensuring efficient and effective coverage. This enhancement enables intelligent applications across a variety of settings, including expansive residential areas, commercial spaces, and industrial environments.

Advanced Connectivity : The platform's Wi-Fi 6 technology ensures higher data rates and increased capacity, making it ideal for handling multiple IoT devices and high-bandwidth applications.

Optimized Power Efficiency : The integration of Wi-Fi HaLow ensures that the EAP112 is not only powerful but also power-efficient, making it suitable for deployments in remote locations. Future-Proof Technology : The EAP112 is designed to meet the evolving demands of both commercial and consumer applications, paving the way for widespread adoption of Wi-Fi HaLow technology in the IoT ecosystem.

Our partnership with Morse Micro aligns seamlessly with our goal to provide innovative products in the Wi-Fi HaLow IoT router market. The launch of the EAP112 represents a pivotal moment in harnessing the extensive potential of IoT connectivity, bringing significant advantages to our clientele in both commercial and consumer segments," declared TengTai Hsu, VP of Edgecore Networks. "The EAP112 embodies our commitment to innovation and excellence, reflecting our dedication to advancing IoT applications with technologies like Wi-Fi HaLow and Matter. We have initiated Proof of Concept (POC) collaborations with selected regional customers. Our long-established partner, BeMap, is gearing up to kick off the sales and marketing of the EAP112 in Japan. Concurrently, Edgecore Wi-Fi is preparing to open pre-orders for the EAP112 to the global market later this year."

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at .

About

Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation.

Edgecore delivers network solutions through channel partners worldwide that keep information moving and connections strong for SMB, enterprise, data center, and service provider customers.

For more information, visit

.



