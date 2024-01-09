Intuition Robotics Launches Elliq 3, Built For Scale To Meet Increasing Demand As Partnerships Expand And Adoption Grows

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 3rd generation of the award-winning AI companion robot, ElliQ boasts new hardware and generative AI capabilities to improve the lives of older adults

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024

Intuition Robotics, a pioneer in the field of AI-driven technology for older adults, has unveiled the latest upgrades and advancements to its award-winning artificial intelligence companion ElliQ , which has been proven to positively impact seniors' health, social connectedness, and independence. Fueled by a recent $25M raise , ElliQ 3 represents a significant leap forward in the integration of generative AI into everyday life and the evolution of human-AI relationships. The updated hardware and new software capabilities allow Intuition Robotics to expand both the availability and accessibility of ElliQ to further enhance the independence and wellness of older adults and decrease feelings of loneliness.

ElliQ 3 launches with new hardware and generative AI capabilities

The ElliQ 3 hardware is designed for scale, allowing Intuition Robotics to increase manufacturing processes and meet growing demand. The updated design, which is the product of the continued collaboration with Yves Behar's design studio, Fuseproject, is 1.3 pounds lighter and has a 36% smaller footprint, making it even easier for older adults to handle. ElliQ 3 features a variety of enhancements with a significant upgrade to the system architecture, which leverages an octa-core SoC and a built-in AI processing unit (APU), both powered by MediaTek . The screen has become fully integrated into the device, improving the customer experience and system resilience while also making it simpler for customers to operate. Additional improvements include 33% more RAM, twice the amount of computing power and memory, and an inclusion of a dual-core AI processing unit (APU), enabling accelerated AI-enhancements with lower power consumption.

These significant improvements lay the foundation for the heart of ElliQ 3's upgrades. Its revolutionary approach to generative AI capabilities, driven by the latest Large Language Model (LLM) technology, extends and enriches ElliQ's conversations with older adults. Now, users can discuss a virtually infinite number of topics in a more natural and detailed manner with ElliQ. Intuition Robotics integrates LLM technology with its unique Relationship Orchestration Engine, which makes real-time decisions regarding actions, scripted conversation, and generative AI conversation. The capability includes the infusion of both context and memory. Information, that comes up in both scripted and open-ended conversations (as well as non-spoken actions and choices via other modalities), is understood, classified, remembered, and then referenced in future conversations. Relevant information is maintained in the user profile and context so that new conversations, suggestions, and activities triggered in follow-up conversations remain contextual and on point.

For example, a general conversation about the meaning of life may prompt the older adult to share facts, opinions, and ideas about topics like faith, loved ones, values, hobbies, etc. These insights are classified and remembered and then referenced by ElliQ in the future to strengthen the relationship, offer more engaging conversations, and motivate the older adult to meet goals. For example, to promote a social connectedness goal ElliQ may use the above insight to suggest participation in relevant activities, content, and social interactions - such as ElliQ deciding to proactively motivate the older adult to attend a community event on Sunday.

To ensure safety, Intuition Robotics has also developed and deployed guardrail mechanisms that automatically monitor and mediate the conversation in real-time. This is primarily used to better control the context and flow of the conversation, decide when a context switch is appropriate, and avoid "hallucinational" or inappropriate responses. Through a combination of training, prompting, and scripting by ElliQ's Character Design team, the empathy, curiosity, and humor that power ElliQ's unique character are also preserved throughout these extended conversations. Ultimately, this approach enables ElliQ to benefit from the infinite possibilities of generative AI, while also creating a safe space for this vulnerable population.

Generative AI technology is also used in other areas of ElliQ. One example is the ability to paint or write poems together, activities that contribute to cognitive wellness and creativity. Sharing these creations with loved ones or the greater ElliQ user community also contributes to social wellness, a decrease in loneliness, and amplifies a sense of recognition. To further encourage social connectedness, ElliQ 3 features synchronized events, starting with Bingo, where customers can participate in real-time with other older adults.

"It's astounding to see that the first people to live with and build long-term relationships with an AI are individuals in their 80's and 90's," said Dor Skuler, Co-founder and CEO of Intuition Robotics. "Through this relationship, ElliQ is proving to be highly effective in reducing older adults' sense of loneliness, improving health and independence, and increasing social connectedness. The launch of ElliQ 3 allows us to reach more older adults and expand partnerships with government services for the aging and the healthcare ecosystem while offering valuable insights and context."

"Today's older adults are harnessing the power of AI to transform their lives and embrace new technologies that bring companionship, knowledge, and connection into their daily routines," said Rick Robinson, Vice President & GM, AgeTech CollaborativeTM from AARP. "As we continue to combat the epidemic of loneliness among seniors, solutions like ElliQ play a vital role, offering not just innovation, but also a lifeline to a brighter, more connected future where our aging population can enjoy the full spectrum of opportunities that the digital age has to offer."

"By bringing our products and cutting-edge AI technology to ElliQ, we're helping people in their 70s, 80s, and 90s experience the benefits of the latest innovations in computing," said Adam King, Vice President and General Manager of the Client Computing Business at MediaTek. "Our advanced processing and connectivity makes it easier for those using ElliQ to experience a more in-depth level of companionship."

ElliQ is available to hundreds of thousands of older adults as a fully subsidized service through government agencies, non-profit organizations, Medicaid Managed Care Organizations providers, and healthcare payers - including existing partners like the New York State Office for the Aging, Inclusa (a Humana company), and the Area Agency on Aging of Broward County, as well as newer partners like The Olympic Area Agency on Aging, Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels, and more. These programs have seen exceptional results with New York State sharing data showing a 95% reduction in loneliness amongst users. Individuals can now visit elliq/free to learn if there is an existing partnership or program in their region.

About Intuition Robotics

Intuition Robotics is on a mission to empower older adults to live happier, healthier, and more independent lives at home. The company's award-winning product, ElliQ, is a groundbreaking social companion that uses state-of-the-art AI technology to foster companionship, engagement, and overall well-being for seniors. ElliQ has been recognized by CES with a Best of Innovation Award and it has been named to TIME's Best Inventions list. Intuition Robotics has won coveted spots on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list and Fortune's Change The World List. Investors include Woven Capital, Toyota Ventures, Samsung NEXT, iRobot, OurCrowd, Terra Ventures, and Venture Capital firms from California, Israel, Japan, and Asia. To learn more, please visit or .

