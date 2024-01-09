Bright Pattern Rated #1 Contact Center Software Provider By Trustradius

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bright Pattern wins top TrustRadius awards: Best of Value, Best of Relationship, and Best of Feature Set for cloud contact center providers.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based omnichannel contact center software solutions, has been rated #1 by TrustRadius in the Contact Center Software category. This marks the second year in a row Bright Pattern has been officially recognized and awarded by TrustRadius for outstanding performance, innovation, and value. These awards are distributed to software solutions that have surpassed quality and received multiple positive customer reviews.

TrustRadius is one of the most trusted and respected review-based platforms for business leaders and decision makers used to identify the highest quality software solutions for organizations. At TrustRadius, scores and awards are based on verified reviews from customers which help people across various industries make informed decisions on their potential software. TrustRadius is always committed to reviews from verified and unbiased people without ads to prevent biased or skewed results, and every single review is vetted for its meticulous detail and overall quality.

Bright Pattern wins "Best of" Value, Relationship, and Feature Set awards for cloud contact center providers.

"Buyers have a wide range of choices in the contact center category," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Bright Pattern has earned Best of Awards for Best Feature Set, Best Relationship, and Best Value for Price based entirely on feedback from its customers. Bright Pattern's reviewers indicate they are delighted with the feature set, that the product lived up to sales and marketing promises, and that the product provides exceptional value for the price."

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides a simple yet powerful omnichannel contact center software that is the fastest to deploy with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Bright Pattern offers the most advanced omnichannel cloud platform across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, AI and bots. Bright Pattern provides native omnichannel quality management allowing companies to measure every interaction on every channel. Bright Pattern also offers a mobile app allowing any employee in your company to communicate with your customers. With over 500 customers in 26 countries, Bright Pattern is the highest-rated omnichannel contact center solution based on analysts and customer reviews.

