Aondevices Expands Its Global Edge AI Presence With Seltech International Partnership

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AONDevices, a leading innovator in super low-power, high-accuracy edge AI solutions, is excited to announce strategic partnership with Seltech International. This alliance aims to significantly expand AONDevices' global reach and impact with its advanced super low-power edge AI technologies.

AONDevices is set to expand its market presence through a strategic partnership with Seltech International by integrating AONDevices' super low-power technologies into Seltech's extensive range of acoustic solutions. The collaboration aims to extend AONDevices' reach in various sectors, including personal devices, automotive, Wearables and hearables.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with AONDevices," said Alexandre Viaux, Seltech General Manager. "Their super low-power AI technologies complement our product line perfectly, allowing us to offer more innovative solutions in the acoustic market."

"This partnership is pivotal in our mission to lead in super low-power edge AI solutions," said Mouna Elkhatib, CEO of AONDevices. "Together with Seltech International, we're set to broaden our reach and enhance user experiences worldwide."

Meet AONDevices at CES 2024

Join AONDevices at CES 2024 to explore their super low-power edge AI technologies. Attendees can schedule meetings through AONDevices' CES 2024 page for potential collaborations.

