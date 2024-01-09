(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Future of Personalized, Preventative Health & Wellness Is at CES 2024 with the Official Launch of the First and Only Custom, Automated Oral Health System

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Customized preventative health company

ProclaimTM today announces its world-changing mission to save millions of lives by eradicating P. Gingivalis – the silent, dangerous bacteria lurking in nearly everyone's mouths. In just 7 seconds at the push of a button, the clinically proven Custom-Jet Oral Health System comfortably blasts away this potentially life-threatening bacteria from your mouth, along with plaque, food and other debris.

"If you could improve your oral health in just seconds a day, why wouldn't you? Proper oral health has whole body systemic implications. Most people underestimate the gravity of untreated oral bacteria. Not only are oral bacteria a key contributor to gum disease, but there are direct links to serious, debilitating systemic diseases and chronic illnesses impacting the heart, brain, and digestive system. This link of oral health to overall systemic health remains unappreciated. Proclaim finally offers a custom, convenient and consistent solution," said Jonathan Nicozisis, DMD, MS, an orthodontist of Princeton, NJ.

Nearly half of adults over 30 struggle with some form of gum disease and that number only increases with age, clearly showing that current manual methods and cleaning practices aren't working effectively, likely perpetuating this cycle of systemic disease in the process.

Dr. Nicozisis adds, "Getting to the root cause of these problems by eliminating harmful bacteria at the entrypoint of the body – the mouth – Proclaim's latest innovation has the potential to improve the health of millions and become the new standard of at-home care with personalization and prevention at its core."

Each Proclaim system comes with a custom, 3D-printed mouthpiece containing up to 60 precisely placed, patented water jets uniquely shaped to clean between all your teeth and gum lines simultaneously in just 7 seconds. Clinically proven, Proclaim is also up to 13x more effective than string flossing.

"By using the latest in digital scanning, 3D printing and advanced fluid dynamics to personalize and automate the cleaning process, we can help rid your mouth of harmful bacteria better than anything else while also making at-home routines easier, faster and more enjoyable," said Heberto Calves, CEO of Proclaim Health.

The Custom-Jet Oral Health System is clinically proven to reduce the signs of gum disease. After 30 days of use during a peer-reviewed study at a certified ADA independent research facility, participants saw an 82% reduction in gum bleeding, 41% reduction in gum inflammation, 23% reduction in pocket depth and 34% reduction in plaque accumulation.

Proclaim Custom-Jet Oral Health System is now available at ProclaimHealth for $899 – and for a limited time, consumers can receive $100 off. After placing an order, users will be connected with a Proclaim dental partner office near them for a quick and easy intraoral scan (included in the cost), which is used to design the user's custom-fit mouthpiece. Orders are shipping now on a rolling basis.

About ProclaimTM

Proclaim is dedicated to pioneering preventative health breakthroughs using personalization and automation to transform daily behaviors for the healthiest lives. The company's first product, the Proclaim Custom-Jet Oral Health System is the world's first and only custom-fit, fully automated solution that delivers a 360-degree deep cleaning between the teeth and below the gumline in just 7 seconds of active treatment, every time. Proclaim is the most advanced oral health system ever created for a professional-level clean at home and has been clinically shown to reduce gum disease in as few as 15 days. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the team of world-class engineers, clinicians and designers were brought together to develop breakthrough technologies that enable sustainable habits for the healthiest lives, starting with a focus on eliminating preventable oral diseases.

For more information, visit .

*Seven seconds at effective pressure. Total treatment time less than 9 seconds.

SOURCE Proclaim