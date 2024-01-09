(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Vantiva Finalizes the Acquisition of

CommScope's Home Networks Business

This operation strengthens Vantiva's leadership position

in the global connected home market

Paris – January 9, 2024 – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader enabling Network Service Providers (NSPs) to connect consumers worldwide, today announced the completion of the acquisition of CommScope Home Networks.

Vantiva's acquisition of CommScope's Home Networks division marks a genuine dimension change for the company. The union of these two major players in the connected home market will enable Vantiva to enhance the group's profitability, significantly broaden its client portfolio, and consolidate its capacity for innovation, reinforcing Vantiva's presence in the global Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market.

“This acquisition is a key milestone in the group's development. It builds on everything we have achieved over the past year. I would like to thank all our employees for their commitment and dedication, and I welcome our new colleagues from CommScope, whom we look forward to working with. The integration of the Home Networks division will also benefit our customers by speeding up our innovations, increasing our supply and service capacity, and enabling us to serve new geographies,” stated Luis Martinez-Amago, CEO of Vantiva.

“We are very pleased to complete this transaction and become a shareholder in Vantiva. We are confident that this combination will allow Vantiva to continue to grow and become an industry leader,” commented Chuck Treadway, CEO of CommScope.

Vantiva is also pleased to announce new appointments to the company's Board of Directors: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. as Director, represented by Krista Bowen, and Angelo, Gordon & Co. L.P. as Director.

Vantiva's acquisition of CommScope's Home Networks division was remunerated by a 25% stake in Vantiva's fully-diluted capital from the reserved capital increase authorized by the Combined General Meeting of December 19, 2023. Additionally, CommScope could receive an earn-out payment of a maximum cumulative of 100 million dollars, subject to Vantiva (at post-acquisition scope) achieving an EBITDA equal to or greater than 400 million euros in a given fiscal year, within the five years following the first fiscal year after the conclusion of the acquisition.

