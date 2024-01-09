ASAPP OXP® Client-Partners Launch Account And Lending Origination

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fall 2023 was a very busy time for the ASAPP OXP Platform Implementation Team, and we are excited to kick off 2024 announcing that Columbia Valley Credit Union and Prairie Centre Credit Union have become the latest ASAPP OXP® Client-Partners to launch ASAPP OXP Account and Lending Origination feature sets.



Columbia Valley Credit Union went live with the ASAPP OXP LOS on November 1st. The addition of Lending Origination feature sets added to the existing omnichannel Account Origination capabilities already leveraged by Columbia Valley.“This is an important next step for our team and most importantly for our members, as we bring them anytime, anywhere, any device access to apply for lending products when and where they want”, noted Rob Parker, CEO, Columbia Valley Credit Union.



Prairie Centre Credit Union also launched new ASAPP OXP capabilities on December 18th, with Lending Origination being deployed to complement ASAPP OXP Account Origination which has been leveraged for the past 4 years.“Providing our members with the ability to apply for lending products as conveniently as possible is an important part of our member engagement strategy”, commented, Blair Winger, Chief Executive Officer, Prairie Centre Credit Union. He added:“Our long-standing relationship with ASAPP OXP continues to allow us to bring innovative capabilities forward in Saskatchewan.”



The launch of the platform and new feature sets adds to the growing ASAPP OXP Client-Partner community across Canada and aligns with our mission to deliver sustainable competitive advantages for our credit union Client-Partners.“We're very proud to have worked alongside our credit union Client-Partners and their teams in launching the platform and new feature sets,” said Tony Dunham, ASAPP OXP Chief Revenue and Customer Experience Officer.“We understand the change management required to drive innovation and we're proud to work with great partners like Columbia Valley and Prairie Centre Credit Union, who understand the importance of continuously improving member experiences.”





About Columbia Valley Credit Union



Established in 1955, Columbia Valley Credit Union is a full-service financial institution that eagerly serves the members in Golden and in the Columbia Valley. Dedicated to helping its members, Columbia Valley CU will ensure a full range of products and services such as Internet Banking, Commercial and Personal Lending, and Deposit services.







About Prairie Centre Credit Union



Prairie Centre Credit Union is a financial cooperative that was born on the prairies for people who want to live, work, and prosper here. Taking great pride in its beautiful roots, Prairie Centre always looks to support businesses in agriculture. However, its care doesn't end at agriculture, currently helping 17,000 members, and managing over 1.2 billion in assets, Prairie Centre's goal is to make sure that its members feel confident and comfortable.







About ASAPP Financial Technology



ASAPP OXP® delivers Customer Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada's most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. The ASAPP OXP Client-Partner Community is comprised of 54 credit unions, across 11 provinces, that manage over $44B of assets and support over 927,000 members.

