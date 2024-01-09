Northern CA Author Delights Children With Two New Picture Books Connects With Community Through Art And Donations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cortney Cino and the book covers for Piper's Pet Pursuit and The Lights That Stay

Cortney Cino releases two children's picture books on January 9th and engages the local Sacramento community with art and donations.

- Cortney CinoSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cortney Cino is a fresh voice in children's picture books. The Lights That Stay and Piper's Pet Pursuit , released on January 9th, 2024, aim to engage and delight young audiences ages ~3-8. Both books are available on Amazon and other online retailers today. In November 2023, ~300 students from Sacramento area schools participated in an art project related to the premise of each book. In January, those students will enjoy an ice cream social, author visit, and free books for their classrooms.The Lights That Stay invites readers on a delightful journey that celebrates the unique similarities between the sun and a child's inner light. This book follows a young girl's transition from childhood into adulthood and beautifully illustrates how her inner light guides her through life's twists and turns. In Piper's Pet Pursuit, a determined and funny Piper dreams of having her own pet. Despite facing a repeated "no" from her parents, Piper forms unexpected friendships with visiting insects and others and cleverly creates a home for them. Ultimately, her parents cannot ignore her unwavering resolve and imaginative spirit. Early Goodreads reviews are very positive for both books.Cortney Cino, the creative force behind the Sacramento-based publishing company Whimspire Books , LLC, draws inspiration from her three daughters. Their boundless imagination infuses her storytelling with charm and authenticity. A longtime Northern California resident, Cortney will be doing scheduled readings at local parks, schools, and stores in the area in January and February 2024. Chick-fil-A in Folsom will host two public readings on Feb 7 and 21.Whimspire Books, LLC, is pleased to donate 100 copies of these new books to local children's charities. Local charities are encouraged to email ... for book donations. Cortney adds, "I am thrilled to share these books with all kiddos, but we are so grateful to be able to donate to local children who may greatly benefit from a reminder of their beautiful individuality, creativity, and unique capabilities. Both books touch on these important concepts, and I hope to leave readers a little more inspired as they reach the last page."Paperback and ebook versions of both books are available now through online retailers. Signed hardcovers are available at whimspirebooks or during local events. For author visits or questions, please email ....

Kate Smith

Whimspire Books, LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Other