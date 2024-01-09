Utility Cart With Storage Bins Creates Innovative Storage And Organization Solution For Diverse Industry Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Justin M. of Buffalo, NY is the creator of the Organized Utility Cart, an improved utility cart with the top area sectioned into several bins rather than being a single open area. The bins include magnets or other fastening means on the base to keep them secure in place, allowing users to store and organize any tools and materials necessary for a job. The system is configured as standard two shelf and four-wheel utility cart, wherein the top shelf is sectioned into three 2-foot by 1-foot sections and several bins. The bins are removable and can be interchanged as needed to accommodate numerous items like materials, tools, and other products. Users can maintain optimal organization without having to sift through typical large, open volume storage containers to find specific products and items.The market for utility carts is extremely diverse and offers organization for several industries like manufacturing, construction, healthcare, hospitality, and more. Utility carts are commonly used to transport tools, equipment, and materials efficiently within these workspaces. The market for storage and organizational solutions, including utility carts, has experienced significant growth, driven by the increasing emphasis on workplace efficiency, organization, and safety. Flexibility via modular storage bins and containers innovates current products within the market and makes the Organized Utility Cart an ideal choice for expanding manufacturer product lines.Justin filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Organized Utility Cart product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Organized Utility Cart can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...