Enbiorganic Technologies Begins Wastewater Treatment Enhancement Project In North Utica, IL

Installation of EBS-DI in North Utica IL

Lift Station Installation Site

Integrating EBS-Di system into N.Utica's treatment process is anticipated to improve operational efficiency and ensure adherence to environmental standards.

NORTH UTICA, IL, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EnBiorganic Technologies, in partnership with the town of North Utica, Illinois, has commenced a project focused on enhancing local wastewater treatment using its EBS-Di system. Aimed at addressing compliance with NPDES permits, the initiative also seeks to reduce total suspended solids (TSS) and manage fecal coliform levels in the town's wastewater system.

The EBS-Di system, a creation of EnBiorganic Technologies, is set to enhance the wastewater management in North Utica, focusing on compliance with regulatory standards. It operates by dispensing organic bacillus soil bacteria into the wastewater, a method tailored for continuous and automated processing. This approach is particularly aimed at efficiently tackling compliance-related challenges.

David Stewart, Mayor of North Utica, remarked on the project's initiation, "This collaboration with EnBiorganic Technologies is a step toward potentially enhancing our wastewater treatment infrastructure. We look forward to the improvements in our system's performance and achieving better compliance with environmental regulations."

The project includes a comprehensive plan for the implementation and monitoring of the EBS-Di system, ensuring that the specific needs of North Utica's wastewater treatment are met. The trial phase of the project will closely observe the system's effectiveness in improving overall wastewater quality.

"This project represents our commitment to providing adaptable and efficient wastewater treatment solutions to communities of all sizes," said Anson Liski from EnBiorganic Technologies. "We are focused on delivering a system that meets the immediate needs of North Utica and contributes to the town's long-term environmental goals."

About EnBiorganic Technologies:

EnBiorganic Technologies is dedicated to advancing sustainable wastewater treatment solutions. Specializing in the development of automated systems like the EBS-Di, EnBiorganic is a leader in bioaugmentation and natural wastewater treatment processes, delivering efficiency and effectiveness to clients in North America.

