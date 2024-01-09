Munters Introduces New Light Trap Fan Housing For Precision Light Control In Poultry Farming

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LTX Housing from Munters offers easy to move swing-doors and removable filters.

Munters' LTX Housing Redefines Accessibility with Innovative Asymmetrical Door Design

LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Munters, a leading innovator in agricultural ventilation solutions , is proud to unveil its latest product, the LTX Housing. Designed specifically for Munters Vortex 36, 51, and 55-inch model fans, offering poultry farmers precision control of lighting within their buildings.The sleek design maximizes airflow and controls light, resulting in fewer mislaid eggs, leading to improved overall building productivity.Key Features of the LTX Housing Include:-Clean and simple one-piece housing for easy installation-Easy Maintenance and Cleaning: Easy to move swing doors provide easy access for cleaning and fan maintenance, making upkeep easy for a single worker.-Customizable Light Control: With Full Dark and Half Dark capabilities, the LTX Housing ensures adaptable light control to meet the varying needs of poultry farmers.-Corrosion Resistance: The LTX Housing is built to withstand the challenging environments of poultry farms, ensuring durability and longevity.-Seamless Integration: The design of the LTX Housing prioritizes optimal ventilation, ensuring it does not restrict the airflow of the fan within the building.About Munters GroupMunters is a global leader in energy-efficient air treatment and climate solutions. Using innovative technologies, Munters creates the perfect climate for customers in a wide range of industries. Munters has been defining the future of air treatment since 1955. Today, around 3,755 employees carry out manufacturing and sales in more than 30 countries. Munters Group AB reported annual net sales of more than SEK 7 billion in 2021 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit .

