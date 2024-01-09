Unbelievable Mega-Album Shatters Expectations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reverse Mechanic Headshot

Broken Down album cover

While many artists shift focus to singles, indie pop/alternative hip hop powerhouse Reverse Mechanic defies trends with remarkable 30+ song album "Broken Down"

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reverse Mechanic, an up-and-coming alternative hip hop and indie pop artist from Minneapolis, MN, has announced the release of a new 30+ track mega-album titled "Broken Down." Scheduled for release in early 2024, the staggering feat is his magnum opus; a lofty endeavor grappling with both personal and societal brokenness in an attempt to bring hope and healing to the world.The enormous undertaking is the result of years of difficult searching, diligent writing, significant hardship, and spiritual conversion.“I started this project during the pandemic in 2020, and it seems more pressing now than ever before,” the Minnesota rapper/songwriter/producer says.“The concept came while living in Minneapolis during the riots after George Floyd's murder. It really felt like the world was breaking down,” He continues.“I was still recovering from surgery after a major car crash, dealing with my dad's recent death, struggling through the pandemic, and pondering broken personal relationships; and I realized that it was not only the world that seemed broken, it was me. It almost seemed ironic that my tag line was 'breakin it down.' I realized I had to take to the studio and sift through it all. I, along with the album, found healing and hope in the end.”The project is meant to bring hope to the world by addressing some of life's biggest questions. Singles on the album have already garnered hundreds of thousands of youtube views and begun turning heads. The upcoming album is highly anticipated, and fans can expect to experience a truly powerful and transformative listening experience. Stay tuned for more details about the release.Hear some of the singles that have been released on the album here, or here, and here.ABOUT REVERSE MECHANICReverse Mechanic is a completely independent alternative hip hop/pop artist breakin' it down in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As a former published poet with a Bachelor's in creative writing, he has been doing the reverse limbo, raising the bar for lyricists since 2012. His music videos on Youtube have helped him gain notoriety, touting features from the likes of Michael Shynes and Soul Khan, and helping him crack the NACC's weekly top 10 downloads. His award-winning music pushes boundaries and does not stick to one theme, one sound, or even one genre, but follows the mantra "making you think while making you move."For more information or to request an interview, please contact Joe Wistrcill at ....

Joe Wistrcill

Reverse Mechanic

+1 612-208-3121

...

