Membrion Names Thomas Mitchell As COO

Thomas Mitchell

Electro-desalination manufacturer adds scale-up ace to lead operations

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Growing electro-desalination solution manufacturer, Membrion announced today that Thomas Mitchell, Ph.D. was appointed chief operating officer, effective December 28, 2023. Dr. Mitchell is a veteran leader of successful startups, is known for scaling new products, and has a strong water circularity acumen.As COO, Mitchell will take primary responsibility for accelerating performance and scaling manufacturing as Membrion expands following its recently completed Series B funding round. He will also oversee customer delivery and quality.“Tom is an exceptional business leader. He has demonstrated the ability to efficiently grow and manage technology-first businesses in the water industry, and develop talented leaders, all while delivering strong financial results,” said Greg Newbloom, founder and chief operating officer of Membrion.“As COO, Tom will drive operational performance, accelerate the execution of our strategy, and help us gain efficiencies for faster growth.Dr. Mitchell has a stellar history with successful, growth-minded firms and a depth of experience guiding operations. He spent 18 years with Danaher Corporation's Water Quality Platform (now Veralto), including eleven years at Sea-Bird Scientific where he rose to vice president of operations, having previously served as vice president of commercial and R&D. Dr. Mitchell led a number of innovation projects and product launch initiatives at Sea-Bird Scientific, including the launch of a PAH/Oil-in-Water sensor used globally in maritime exhaust gas cleaning monitoring systems.“I am pleased to join Membrion, a company that is positively addressing the critical need for the circularity of natural resources,” Mitchell said.“Together with our clients, Membrion will expand industrial capacity, increase the reuse of water, and protect the environment by ensuring that any wastewater discharged is safe.”Dr. Mitchell holds both a doctorate and a master's in materials science and engineering from Stanford University. He also earned a master's in business administration with a specialization in sustainability , a master's degree in finance, and a bachelor's degree in engineering physics, all from the University of Colorado. He is the author or co-author on four granted patents (with an additional 5 filed) and 10 scientific publications.

