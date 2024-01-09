Amped Fitness® Partners With Evolttm To Bring VIP Members Top-Tier Body Composition Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“The Evolt 360 Body Composition Scanner is a simple-to-use tool that provides detailed data about the body through more than 40 measurements in just 60 seconds. It works by passing a safe electrical current through the feet and hands to measure muscle mass, fat mass, water and minerals in a way that is specific to the individual. This allows trainers to better design a health and wellness program tailored to each person.” (evolt360)And it's coming soon to all new Amped Fitness® locations, with technology already set up and in use in Plantation, Sarasota, and Carrollwood, FL!“We're so stoked for this partnership, and can't wait to see these state-of-the-art Bio-Electrical Scanners in action.” Said CEO Travis Labazzo,“Members can use this new VIP+ perk to get 40+ incredibly accurate insights in under a minute, we can already tell it's going to be a crowd favorite.”EvoltTM is the market leader of body composition technology. The collaboration between Industry Tycoon–Amped Fitness® and The Best in Body Comp Technology –EvoltTM, brings members an all new progress tracking experience.The Evolt 360 Body Scanner uses the most up-to-date scientific information relating to Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) to provide personalized measurements, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. The technology incorporates a 5-point algorithm that has been developed based on evidence-based data from research, ensuring consistent and accurate measurement.” (evolt360)It's clear that this partnership brings an all new experience in goal setting and tracking for members and personal training clients alike, so it only makes sense for the fitness center to implement in all new locations moving forward. At Amped Fitness®, they don't do basic, they don't do“good enough” and they know fitness ISN'T one size fits all. It was a no-brainer for the teams to coordinate their efforts for equal benefit.Members can utilize this all-new VIP perk by contacting the front desk. After that, all measurements are tracked on a monthly basis by the Amped Fitness® team for easy goal setting, progress tracking, and more!See all the amenities: ampedfitness/amenities | Join: href="" rel="external nofollow" ampedfitnes | Own an Amped Fitness® Franchise: ampedfitness/franchise-opportunity

