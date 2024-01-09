Hedgeye Appoints Hayley Wolff Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgeye Risk Management, a leading independent provider of investment research and online financial media firm, announced today that it has appointed Hayley Wolff its Chief Financial Officer. With a distinguished career spanning nearly 25 years, including almost a decade working at Hedgeye, Wolff brings a wealth of industry experience and expertise to spearhead financial strategies and operations at Hedgeye.

In her previous role as Hedgeye's Financial Controller, Wolff played a pivotal role in overseeing financial operations of the firm which boasts a team of over 75 employees. Her responsibilities included comprehensive oversight of all aspects of accounting and finance, as well as the preparation of detailed financial models encompassing forecasting, divisional profitability, and weekly cash flow analysis.

"Hayley is as good as they get," said Hedgeye's CEO Keith McCullough. "We are thrilled to promote her to Chief Financial Officer. Her extensive financial expertise, experience, and leadership skills will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and growth of our firm in the years to come."



Prior to joining Hedgeye, Wolff served as Vice President, Treasury & Investor Relations at Vail Resorts where she managed investor outreach, prepared materials for earnings calls, board presentations and conferences, and nurtured relationships with lenders, investment banks, and rating agencies.



Her experience also includes roles as Senior Equity Analyst (Consumer Discretionary) at Rochdale Securities; Director, Global Equities & Securities Research at Merrill Lynch (Leisure and Toy sector); and Analyst, Emerging Growth Research at Smith Barney. Her educational background includes an MBA in Finance from Columbia University and a Bachelor of the Arts in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Before embarking on her successful career in finance, Hayley was a member of the United States Freestyle Ski Team, winning both World and National Championship titles.

"I am honored to fill this critical role as Hedgeye continues on its mission to transform investment research," said Wolff. "We have an unrivaled team with tremendous growth opportunities ahead. I am truly excited to take on this leadership role."

Hedgeye Risk Management is an independent investment research and online financial media firm.

