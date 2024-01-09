Motto Mortgage Epic In Houston To Host Grand Opening Celebration On Saturday, January 27

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New mortgage brokerage franchise in Houston invites the community for an evening of food, libation, live entertainment, raffles and prizes, and special guest appearances

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage , the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Houston, Texas. Motto Mortgage Epic is now open and serving all markets throughout the Loan Star State.

Motto Mortgage Epic will hold a grand opening celebration at its new office located at 11011 Richmond Ave., Suite 156 on Saturday, January 27, 2024 , from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. All in the community are invited to attend the celebration and guests will enjoy live entertainment, food, beverages, raffles with fun prizes, and more. The event is made possible thanks to generous sponsors TMT Insurance, Millennium Project Solutions, Alamo Title, Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA), the Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce of Houston, and 10X Boba Tea Lounge.

Motto Mortgage Epic is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Christian Albert. Albert brings a wealth of experience to the brokerage previously dedicating 25 years of his career to the financial industry, plus 10 years spent working in real estate where he specialized in commercial real estate and construction. Motto Mortgage Epic has set itself apart from competitors by combining real estate, mortgage and construction services all under one roof for the ultimate one-stop-shopping experience.

"We are ready and excited to hit the ground running to help our community unlock their dreams of homeownership.

Motto Mortgage Epic offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Houston," said Christian Albert.

"We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Michelle Tran will serve as the mortgage loan originator and branch manager for the office. Michelle is a mortgage professional with 24 years of mortgage and real estate industry experience under her belt. Having lived in Houston for most of her life, she has a deep understanding of the local housing market, is passionate about educating her clients at every stage of the homebuying process and takes pride in helping members of her community find their dream home at the best possible rate.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

For more information about Motto Mortgage Epic, the grand opening celebration, or to RSVP, please contact the office at (832) 533-8888 or email Michelle Tran at [email protected] .

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Epic:

Motto Mortgage Epic (NMLS #2500021) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Texas, located at 11011 Richmond Ave., Suite 156, Houston, TX 77042. To learn more, please visit or call (832) 533-8888.

Michelle Tran, NMLS #718081

SOURCE Motto Mortgage