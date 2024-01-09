Data Center UPS Global Market Outlook, 2023-2028: Cloud Computing Boom Ignites Demand For UPS Systems; A Key Player In 24/7 Data Center Operations

The market is further fueled by the growing awareness regarding downtime costs and protection against power outages. Apart from this, the growing adoption of modular UPS systems that are easily expandable is also creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market. Additionally, the emerging trend of edge computing is propelling the demand for more compact UPS systems that can be deployed in remote locations, which, in turn, is providing an impetus to the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income levels, rising penetration of the internet, emergence of 5G, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Key Market Segmentation

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global data center UPS market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on component type, battery technology, capacity, tier type, data center size and end use vertical.

Component Type Insights:



Solution



Standby UPS



Line Interactive UPS

Double Conversion Online UPS

Others



Services



Managed Professional

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the component type. This includes solution (standby UPS, line interactive UPS, double conversion online UPS, and others) and services (managed and professional).

Battery Technology Insights:



Lithium-Ion

Flywheel VRLA

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the battery technology. This includes lithium-ion, flywheel, and VRLA.

Breakup by Capacity:



Less than or Equal to 500 kVA

500 kVA-1000 kVA More than 1000 kVA

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the capacity. This includes less than or equal to 500 kVA, 500 kva-1000 kVA, and more than 1000 kVA.

Tier Type Insights:



TIER I and II

TIER III TIER IV

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the tier type. This includes TIER I and II, TIER III, and TIER IV.

Data Center Size Insights:



Small Data Centers

Medium Data Centers Large Data Centers

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the data center sizer. This includes small data centers, medium data centers, and large data centers. According to the report, small data centers represented the largest segment.

End Use Vertical Insights:



Banking and Financial Services

Manufacturing

Information Technology

Energy

Healthcare

Government

Entertainment and Media Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the end use vertical has also been provided in the report. This includes banking and financial services, manufacturing, information technology, energy, healthcare, government, entertainment and media, and others. According to the report, information technology accounted for the largest market share.

Regional Insights:

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America (the United States and Canada); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, North America was the largest market for data center UPS. Some of the factors driving the market in North America included continual technological advancements, considerable rise in cloud computing, rapid digitalization, etc.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided. Some of the companies covered include:



ABB Ltd.

Cyber Power Systems Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

General Electric Company

Kohler Uninterruptible Power (Ireland) Limited

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

RPS Spa (Riello Elettronica S.p.A.)

Schneider Electric SE

Solaredge Technologies Inc.

Toshiba Corporation Vertiv Group Corporation

Kindly note that this only represents a partial list of companies, and the complete list has been provided in the report

Key Attributes