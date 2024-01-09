Global Blood Market 2024-2028 - Growing Demand For Blood Products And Rising Demand For Cord Blood Banking To Lead To Sizable Market Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The blood market is forecasted to grow by USD 2.60 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rising number of hospitals and blood banks, a rise in a number of road accidents and sports injuries, and an increasing number of surgical, dialysis, and blood transfusion procedures. This study identifies the rising awareness about blood donation as one of the prime reasons driving the blood market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for blood products and rising demand for cord blood banking will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the blood market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The blood market is segmented as below:

By Product



Whole blood collection and processing

Blood screening products

Blood typing products Source plasma collection

By End-user



Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) Others

By Geographical Landscape



North America

Asia

Europe Rest of World (ROW)

The report on the blood market covers the following areas:



Blood market sizing

Blood market forecast Blood market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blood market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AXO Science, BAG Health Care GmbH, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., CSL Ltd., Danaher Corp., DIAGAST SAS, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Grifols SA, Haemonetics Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merck KGaA, Mesa Laboratories Inc., Nipro Corp., QuidelOrtho Corp., Rapid Labs Ltd., Terumo Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Werfenlife SA.

Also, the blood market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global blood market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Whole blood collection and processing - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Blood screening products - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Blood typing products - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Source plasma collection - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.12 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis



Abbott Laboratories

AXO Science

BAG Health Care GmbH

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

CSL Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

DIAGAST SAS

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Grifols SA

Haemonetics Corp.

Medtronic Plc

Merck KGaA

Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Nipro Corp.

QuidelOrtho Corp.

Rapid Labs Ltd.

Terumo Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Werfenlife SA

