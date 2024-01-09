Global Flat Glass Market To Surpass 418.59 Billion By 2030 Drives Due To Worldwide Demand For Vehicles

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SkyQuest projects that the global flat glass market will attain a value of USD 418.59 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The burgeoning demand for automotive glass significantly influences the global flat glass market. Flat glass plays a crucial role in the automotive industry, where it is extensively used in manufacturing windshields, windows, and mirrors for automobiles. The increasing global demand for vehicles, particularly in emerging economies, has been a key driver for automotive glass.

According to SkyQuest, the global flat glass market is a vibrant and dynamic industry that produces high-quality and versatile glass products designed for many applications. This thriving market owes its robust growth to several pivotal factors. The expanding construction industry is significant as it constantly demands flat glass for various architectural applications.

Pages - 157

Tables –59 Figures – 75

The global flat glass market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, primarily propelled by two interrelated factors. There is a notable uptick in the number of solar energy installations on a global scale.

Prominent Players in Global Flat Glass Market



AGC Inc.

Saint-Gobain

NSG Group

Guardian Industries

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.

Corning Incorporated

Sisecam Group

Schott AG

Euroglas GmbH

Asahi India Glass Ltd.

Pilkington Group Limited

China Glass Holdings Limited

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Phoenicia Flat Glass Industries Ltd.

Gujarat Guardian Ltd. Cardinal Glass Industries

Coated Glass S egment is Expected to Dominate due to Enhanced and Specialized Properties

The segment experiencing the most rapid growth is the coated glass category. Coated glass is characterized by an expertly applied thin layer of metallic or ceramic material to its surface, rendering it with enhanced and specialized properties. Particularly, these coatings address specific challenges and requirements across various applications in the global flat glass market.

The Middle East and Africa is poised to exhibit the fastest growth in the global flat glass market. Two key factors primarily drive this rapid expansion. There is a mounting demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions across the region. The need for advanced flat glass products that enhance energy efficiency and architectural aesthetics has grown substantially as urbanization and construction projects surge.

Construction Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth due to Rapid Urbanization

Construction sector is the largest segment within the flat glass market. This prominence can be attributed to the global trends of rapid urbanization and the substantial growth in infrastructure development projects. Across the world, the demand for flat glass in the construction industry has witnessed a remarkable upsurge.

Regional markets Asia Pacific has emerged as the dominant force in the global flat glass market, and this supremacy can be largely attributed to the rapid industrialization and urbanization sweeping across countries such as China and India.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the flat glass market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Flat Glass Market



In 2022, AGC Glass Europe S.A., a subsidiary of AGC, a global leader in glass, chemicals, and high-tech materials manufacturing, unveiled ambitious plans to produce a range of float glass with an impressively reduced carbon footprint. This initiative aims to achieve less than 7 kg of CO2 emissions per square meter for clear glass (4 mm thickness) by the end of 2022. This commitment to sustainable production reflects AGC's dedication to reducing environmental impact and aligning with eco-conscious consumer preferences. In 2022, Saint-Gobain introduced its latest innovation, MIRASTAR REFLECT. This highly reflective glass product boasts exceptional opacity and reflection, featuring remarkable statistics of 0.1% Light Transmission and 55% Light Reflection. Moreover, its durability, even in high-humidity environments, makes it an ideal choice for mirrored wall-fixed applications.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Flat Glass Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period? List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

