Kids Scooter Market Size Worth USD 58.01 Billion By 2032: The Brainy Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The kids scooter market size is anticipated to grow from USD 28.41 Billion in 2022 to USD 58.01 Billion in 10 years. The market ought to witness a positive growth rate owing to growing influence of social media across developed and developing countries. UK, Germany and France are the key countries contributing towards the regional market growth and development. Newark, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global kids scooter market will grow from USD 28.41 Billion in 2022 to USD 58.01 Billion by 2032. Kids' scooters have become increasingly popular in recent years, and security firms now sell many models with different characteristics. Some scooters have unique features, including foldable handles for easy storage, adjustable handlebar heights to fit a child's growth, and electric scooters that give older kids a better choice. Parents may pick a scooter that fits their kid's age and abilities, owing to the variety of alternatives available. Parents and other caregivers must ensure that kid's scooters are used safely and responsibly. A safe and fun experience can be achieved by teaching kids the right riding methods, highlighting the value of wearing safety gear, and getting guidance on where and how to use the scooter.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global kids scooter market. The Asia-Pacific region would significantly expand. Kids scooters are anticipated to experience a strong demand within Asia Pacific because of the region's young demographics and rapid population expansion. Growing disposable incomes in emerging countries like India and China encourage parents to look for recreational products that help their kids grow socially, mentally and physically. One of the main factors influencing market growth in the Asia-Pacific region is the strong cultural emphasis on outdoor play. Parents give products that promote outdoor play and physical activity for kids a top priority. Manufacturing companies that match their product lines and cultural values succeed in the competitive Asia-Pacific market. In the current scenario, families within the region have more purchasing power, owing to the growth of the middle-class population. Parents look for better products for recreation for their kids.

The 2 wheels segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The product segment includes 3 wheels and 2 wheels. The 2 wheels segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Older children (above 5) typically perform these two-wheeled kid's scooters with a strong sense of balance. These scooters can also travel faster and are made to support a heavier weight. They are constructed from sturdy materials like aluminum used in airplanes. In the next few years, it is anticipated that the government's increased emphasis on environmentally friendly modes of transportation will spur market expansion.

The online sales segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The distribution channel segment is bifurcated into offline sales and online sales. The online sales segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The global kid's scooter market has had a notable surge in online sales due to the ease of use and availability of e-commerce platforms. Parents, in particular, value being able to browse a large selection of options easily, compare features, read reviews, and make well-informed decisions from the comfort of their homes. Online marketplaces and e-commerce platforms have become important drivers of the market share of online sales. Online retailers like Amazon, Alibaba, and other speciality websites for children's products offer a wide range of products to a worldwide customer base. These platforms' user-friendly navigation, comprehensive product details, and insightful consumer reviews make online shopping more enjoyable.

. In June 2021: Known for producing kid-friendly bicycles of the highest quality, Woom just unveiled its first electric bike in the US. This advanced innovation aims to make riding safe, fun, and effective for young riders. Numerous advanced innovations, such as hydraulic disc brakes, a FAZUA motor system, and an incredibly light aluminium frame, are included with the electric bike. This product introduction is a turning point for Woom and highlights the company's commitment to encouraging cycling as an enjoyable and approachable pastime for kids. Woom hopes that introducing electric bikes will encourage a new generation of cyclists to put enjoyment and safety first.

Driver: Rising Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles



The global kid's scooter market has been greatly impacted by urbanization, which has also been a major factor in the market's expansion. Due to the continuous urbanization trend, more families live in cities. The need for child-free transportation has arisen due to this shift in the population. Kids' scooters have become popular because of their portability and simplicity of manoeuvring in response to this demand. Kids scooters are convenient, especially when living in an urban area. Scooters are a practical option for parents, giving their kids a self-sufficient way to go small distances. Kids' scooters are suitable for use in various urban environments because they are lightweight and easy to transport. This factor is boosting the market growth and development.



Restraint: Disruptions in Global Supply Chain



There are several supply chain vulnerabilities in the global kid's scooter industry. These weaknesses include dependence on a few suppliers, susceptibility to transportation interruptions, and dependence on particular locations for raw resources. Any disruption in these domains might strongly impact the manufacturing and accessibility of children's scooters. Trade restrictions, tariffs, or sanctions resulting from geopolitical conflicts between nations can impact the import and export of goods, including children's shoes. The supply chain's uncertainty can arise from political instability and affect the sourcing, production, and distribution processes. This factor is restraining the makrut growth and development.



Opportunity: Growing Emphasis on Outdoor Play



The value of exercise and outdoor play in a child's development has come to light in recent years. Due to their knowledge of the need to count on secondary lifestyles and the ability to select toys and activities that promote movement and exercise, parents and caregivers have had a big impact on the kid's scooter market. Kid's scooters are a great way to release some of their energy and improve their general health and fitness. They provide kids with an enjoyable means of becoming active while enhancing their simulation, balance, and coordination. Scooter riding is a fun way to build strength and endurance because it uses a variety of muscle groups. Consequently, kid's scooters primarily emphasise leading an active lifestyle.



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channel analysis.



