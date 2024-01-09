Berlin Packaging Acquires Alpack Limited To Expand Further Into Ireland

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition strengthens Berlin Packaging's presence in Ireland and its closures and glass packaging offering for food

MILAN, Italy, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced today the acquisition of Alpack Limited, a family-owned food packaging supplier located in Dublin, Ireland.



Founded in 1988 by Tony Lord, Alpack is now owned and operated by his son, Peter Lord. Alpack supplies a wide range of food packaging products, including glass bottles and jars, twist-off caps, cardboard boxes, and eco-friendly containers.

“This acquisition not only strengthens our business in Ireland but also expands our food packaging offering and provides even more packaging options for our customers,” said Sasha Erben, who leads Berlin Packaging's United Kingdom, Ireland, and South Africa regions.

“We are proud to join Berlin Packaging and to bring our experience in food packaging to the rest of the company. I'm certain this new chapter will benefit our customers in Ireland as well as the United Kingdom and provide even more opportunities for our employees,” said Peter Lord, Managing Director of Alpack.

