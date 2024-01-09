Electronic Team, Inc. Reflects On A Year Of Strategic Achievements In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Outcomes of the company's activities during the year have been published, all of them successful.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Electronic Team, Inc. - a software company based in the US - has shared a summary of its accomplishments for 2023. These include both new and ongoing projects. The company's milestones carry the aim to expand its user base and improve the experience of existing users with Electronic Team, Inc. applications.

HelpWire Launch: Electronic Team, Inc. has introduced HelpWire, a completely free remote support service available to both home users and professionals. Designed for efficiency, HelpWire simplifies remote assistance for technicians and end clients alike, meeting the increasing demand for accessible and user-friendly support tools.

DoCast Release: DoCast, a media streaming and screen mirroring application, is the first iOS solution by Electronic Team, Inc. It's a promising start for the company's expansion into a new market. Notably, DoCast's Free version allows users to experience the app at the highest mirroring quality.

FlexiHub Version 6.0: Frequent updates continue to keep Electronic Team, Inc. software relevant and attractive to users. FlexiHub, a remote USB and COM software solution, has received a major update - 6.0 introduces isolation, making the application viable for multi-user systems. This creates a major influx of potential users, including commercial ones.

USB Network Gate Device Limit Increase: In response to customer feedback, the Single License of USB Network Gate now supports up to 10 devices, maintaining the same price point. This change demonstrates Electronic Team, Inc.'s focus on delivering increased value without additional cost.

Elmedia Player Use in Codec Testing: Electronic Team, Inc. collaborated with the Fraunhofer Institute for Telecommunications, integrating a decoder for the institute's H.266/VVC video codec into the player. Elmedia Player was used at the 2023 International Broadcasting Convention to demonstrate the playback of H.266-encoded videos.

MacDroid Deployment to the App Store: MacDroid, a macOS application for file management on connected Android and other MTP devices, was formerly available as a standalone installer. After becoming available on the App Store, it has experienced a surge of popularity, achieving the 30th spot under the store's Utilities category and gaining 10,000 downloads.

Electronic Team, Inc. products are always being improved with newer updates, and users appreciate their stability, consistency, and the constantly expanding variety of features. The company's 2023 achievements demonstrate this perfectly.

