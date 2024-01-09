ICON Technologies Offers Durable And Certified Freshwater Tanks For Hassle-Free Hydration On The Road

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WINKLER, MANITOBA, CANADA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ICON Technologies Limited , a leading provider of RV parts and accessories, today announced its latest offering of durable and certified freshwater tanks designed for hassle-free hydration on the road. These tanks, tailored specifically for RVs, represent a significant leap in ensuring reliable and convenient access to fresh water for travelers.

Mr. John Loewen, President and CEO of ICON, emphasized the company's commitment to excellence: "At ICON, we understand the importance of reliable water storage solutions for RV enthusiasts. Our freshwater tanks are not just products; they represent our dedication to enhancing the RV experience with superior quality and convenience."

The tanks are available in various sizes and configurations, accommodating a wide range of RV models. They are manufactured using high-quality materials, ensuring durability and longevity. In addition, the tanks are designed to be easy to install, making them an ideal choice for both professional RV service providers and DIY enthusiasts.

ICON prides itself on its 'People to People Customer Service.' The company offers comprehensive support through phone, text, chat, or email, assisting customers in selecting the right parts and providing necessary information. The company's website features detailed product specifications, videos, and guides to assist customers in making informed decisions and undertaking DIY projects.

The quality of ICON's products and services is best expressed by its customers:

One of it's customers, Craig Weir shared,“I was looking for a new freshwater tank for our pop-up and I was able to text the company while working on the unit. It was so cool to be able to text while taking measurements while trying to find the right tank. After a couple days o was unable to find a tank without making mods. Jon from ICON Direct was great and stayed in touch. He followed up and I told him I was trying to patch my cracked tank. He continued to try and help, even though it was a sale for him. I'm in sales and I was overly surprised as Jon really went above and beyond. Great work Jon, I'm impressed.”

Another customer Mateyn Vanderwood remarked,“Great price. Terrific service. Answered my call on the first ring! Fast shipping and delivery via UPS. Dealing with this company was truly a pleasure.”

R. Vogel appreciated,“Leanne provided excellent customer service to ensure that I ordered the right replacement parts for my camper.”

The company understands the importance of timely delivery and boasts the largest selection of North American made, in-stock products, with next-day shipping options. Quick shipping and reliable delivery system ensure customers receive the ordered parts promptly.

Reflecting on the company's 25 years in business, Loewen stated, "As we continue to grow and evolve, our focus remains on providing innovative solutions and outstanding service. Our freshwater tanks for RVs are a testament to this commitment."

For more information about ICON's freshwater tanks for RVs and other products, visit the company's online store at , read insightful articles on the blog at blog/ , or call 1-888-362-4266 to speak with a customer service representative.

About ICON Technologies:

ICON Technologies is a privately held corporation that provides innovative custom thermoformed solutions to OEM customers, helping customers enhance the functionality and practicality of their OEM products, and supplying quality RV products through a strong international network of RV aftermarket distributors.

Contact Details:

925 Roblin Blvd E

Winkler, MB R6W 0N2

Canada

