Bitter Ground Is The Epic Journey Of A Banished People During The Last Great Indian War

- Tamsen Emerson Hert, Yellowstone HistorianUNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a gripping tale inspired by historical events, author D.A. Galloway takes readers on a heart-wrenching journey through the tumultuous times of the late 1870's in his latest novel. Bitter Ground is book three in his Frontier Traveler series. The story explores the resilience of love and the human spirit amidst the chaos and violence that defined an era.The protagonist, Graham Davidson, haunted by the harrowing sights of Custer's defeat at Little Bighorn in June 1876, seeks a new beginning for his family away from the battles of the Great Sioux War. Together with his Crow wife and their two young children, Graham travels to northeast Oregon in search of sanctuary among friends.Their dream of a peaceful life in the idyllic Wallowa Valley is shattered when several Indian bands reject a treaty that would force them onto a reservation. When war erupts between renegade Nez Perce tribes and the US government, Graham and his family join seven hundred Indians, including women, old men, and children, in a desperate flight from the advancing army in 1877.The odyssey unfolds as the caravan navigates treacherous terrain. They travel nearly twelve hundred miles through Idaho, Yellowstone National Park, and Montana in a bid to reach the safety of Canada, where Chief Sitting Bull and his followers have sought refuge. Military leaders remain relentless in their pursuit, determined to capture or kill the tribes before they cross the border.Amidst the chaos, Bitter Ground delves into the enduring love between Graham and his wife, questioning whether their bond can withstand the trials of this arduous journey. Will they attain freedom, or become casualties of the last Indian war?Burning Ground, the first book in the Frontier Traveler series, received a variety of accolades, including First Place for the Wyoming State Historical Society, Best Multicultural Fiction Book of 2021 by American Book Fest, Category Finalist for the 2022 Eric Hoffer Book Award and 2022 IPPY Award Bronze Medal Winner for Best Regional Fiction.Burning Ground, Fatal Ground, and Bitter Ground are top ten bestsellers in Old West History of the US.Readers are invited to embark on this thrilling and emotional adventure. Bitter Ground is a captivating narrative rooted in actual events. The novel is a testament to the human spirit's capacity to endure in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges.Accolades for the Frontier Traveler Series:"One of the best novels set in Yellowstone I have read!" ~ Tamsen Emerson Hert, University of Wyoming Libraries & Yellowstone Historian"I felt as if I were there with the protagonist Graham...an excellent novel." ~ Brian R. Smith, author of Samworth Books“So many things described in Yellowstone ring true." ~ Kim Allen Scott, author of Yellowstone DeniedBitter Ground is available on Amazon and other retailers where books are sold.About the author:I grew up in rural Pennsylvania near Gettysburg. After a brief stint as a tour guide in Yellowstone National Park and a long career in business, I authored a bestselling nonfiction book, Safety WALK Safety TALK. Now, I follow my passion of writing historical fiction. I enjoy reading about adventurers and explorers, traveling internationally, riding a recumbent tandem bike, and spending time with my grandchildren. Learn more at .

