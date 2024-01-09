Mingsbings Better-For-You Line Rolls Out Into Market Basket

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MingsBings , Iron Chef Ming Tsai's CPG frozen crunchy wrap line, announces that their newest line of better-for-you, meat-filled bings is hitting shelves at all Market Basket locations as the demand for MingsBings meat-filled bings surges.MingsBings' new better-for-you meat- and chicken-based bings maintain Chef Ming Tsai's philosophy of vegetable-forward eating with each bing containing at least 20% vegetables by weight to reduce cholesterol, fat, and calories versus traditional frozen handheld options. Like their plant-based counterparts, these meat-based bings are gluten-free, nut-free and air-fryer ready, making them a great allergen-friendly frozen option.“I am so excited about the addition of MingsBings better-for-you bings to retail shelves across the East Coast. It allows us to introduce more delicious, veggie-forward, food allergen-friendly products to Market Basket's freezer aisle,” said Iron Chef Ming Tsai, founder and president of MingsBings.“Our better-for-you line continues to reach more palettes across the country.”Market Basket is the first retailer to carry all four meat-filled MingsBings flavors: Cheeseburger, Ham & Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, and Supreme Pizza. Market Basket locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine will carry MingsBings' BFY bings, giving consumers more healthy handheld options in the freezer aisle. According to 2023 New Year data , 51% of US buyers stated that they plan on eating healthier in the New Year. MingsBings frozen, crunchy Asian wrap line offers affordable, convenient, and food allergen friendly options to freezers while providing 20% less cholesterol, fat, and calories than their frozen handheld counterparts to help them do just that.Customers can visit MingsBings' store locator at mingsbings/grocery to find MingsBings products near them. To learn more, please visit mingsbings and follow MingsBings on Instagram and TikTok at @mingsbings.

