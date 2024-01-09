Aviation Week Network's A&D Supply Chain Americas Conference (#ADSC) Will Be Held In Los Angeles, January 24-25

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The conference brings together the trifecta of the A&D industry – raw materials, manufacturing, and supply chain.

- Carol Wilkins, Conference Producer, Aviation Week NetworkLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Week Network 's A&D Supply Chain Americas conference (#ADSC) will be held January 24-25 at the Hilton Los Angeles. The conference brings together the trifecta of the A&D industry – raw materials, manufacturing, and supply chain. The program will cover manufacturing innovation and operations using AI, training and manpower, merging markets, surging military demands, and more. The conference's overall theme is focused on resiliency, stability, and predictability within the industry.The agenda will cover:.State of the Industry's Global Supply Chain.Geopolitical Concerns & the Impact of Conflict on the Supply Chain.Commercial & Defense Key Market Trends and Forecasts.Evaluating the Supply Chain Risks (Raw Materials).Risk Mitigation in Supply Chain and the Fix for Challenges Ahead.Vulnerabilities in Global Supply Chain (Manufacturing).Factory Digital Twins.A Case Study on Workforce Development.Mergers & Acquisitions.Global Forecast (Interiors).The Future in Advanced Air MobilityThe program will open with the State of the Industry's Global Supply Chain with Ihssane Mounir, Senior Vice President Global Supply Chain, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. Other featured speakers will include: Richard Aboulafia, Managing Director AeroDynamic Advisory; Paul Adams, Director, Aerospace & Defense Vendigital (A Siemens Business); C. Ellis Brazeal III, Partner, Jones Walker; Craig Caffrey, Head, Defense Markets & Data, Aviation Week Network; Ron Epstein, Managing Director, Aerospace & Defense, BofA Global Research; Magnus Falk VP and Head of the Business Development, Marketing & Sales for the Commercial Business, Saab Aerospace Systems; Brian Kough, Senior Director, Forecasts & Aerospace Insights, Aviation Week Network; Alex Krutz, Managing Director, Patriot Industrial Partners; Charlie Stevenson, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, Verify; Lionel Thomas, Global Aerospace Sales Director, Constellium; Todd Tuthill, Vice President, Aerospace & Defense Industry, Siemens Digital Industries Software; Dr. Vivek Saxena, CEO, FactoryTwin; and many more. View the complete lineup of speaker here.“The two-day conference will examine well talked about current issues that are presented in an environment that will offer some solutions to the issues that are causing sleepless nights for key decision makers,” said Carol Wilkins, Conference Producer.“The conference will also provide the space and a unique opportunity for thought leaders and industry professionals to collaborate and share best practices with each other.”ADSC Premium Sponsors are Deltek TIP Technologies and Siemens, with Capital One and Constellium serving as Sponsors.The Conference is part of Aviation Week Network's A&D Event Series, which also includes A&D Programs, and A&D Mergers & Acquisitions.The event opens on Tuesday, January 23 with a networking reception and the conference will be held on Wednesday, January 24 from 8 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. followed by a networking reception; and on Thursday, January 25 from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. See here to Register.ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .

