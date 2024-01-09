LLYC's 2024 Healthcare Forecast Reveals A Shift Toward Personalized And Decentralized Healthcare Models

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Increased citizen awareness of self-care and the rising use of Big Data and AI in healthcare contexts, are among the report's 12 key trends.

MIAMI, FL, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global corporate affairs and marketing consulting firm LLYC's annual Healthcare Forecast report reveals the key trends and challenges that will shape the health industry in 2024. The report has identified a shift toward more personalized and decentralized models to address the evolving needs of individuals and communities, as well as several of the main challenges the sector will face in the coming years.Governments, institutions, patient groups, the medical industry, and healthcare professionals will need to find imaginative ways to improve and sustain healthcare services in a context marked by an aging population, economic inequality, and the high burden of non-communicable diseases. To respond to this, the healthcare sector is expected to increase its focus on the“One Health” concept, which emphasizes the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health. Alongside this, rising citizen awareness of physical, mental, and emotional self-care and continued de-stigmatization of mental illnesses are expected to help ease these challenges in 2024.“This will be a year of immense challenges for the healthcare sector, but there are also reasons for optimism,” says Javier Marin, Senior Director of Healthcare Americas LLYC.“Healthcare service sustainability is a pressing concern, demanding unified action from public and private stakeholders. Research and technology are also playing a crucial role, facilitating progress in treatments and drugs that enhance patient quality of life.”Key highlights from the 2024 Healthcare Forecast include:Increased citizen self-care. There is growing public awareness of health and self-care, with 40% of consumers doing their own research before purchasing over-the-counter products like vitamins and an increasing number of citizens including physical exercise in their self-care routines.Need to empower caregivers. With 25% of U.S. adults requiring ongoing assistance with daily tasks, caregivers (familial or professional) play a vital role in patient wellbeing. However, they often face adverse health consequences due to the lack of personal space for social, leisure, or self-care activities of their own. Health programs will need to recognize their essential role in healthcare to provide them with the support they need.The Big Data and AI revolution. In recent years, big data and artificial intelligence (AI) have played a critical role in advancing drug development and healthcare, significantly reducing lead times from decades to one or two years. This has spurred the global healthcare-related big data market, which has grown from approximately $11.5 billion in 2016 to a predicted $70 billion in 2025. AI has also shown to be useful in generating accurate and personalized diagnoses, identifying patterns and correlations to offer treatments tailored to each patient.The other trends identified include:Increased pressure on health system sustainability.Greater transparency and inclusion in clinical research.More and better solutions for devastating diseases with very few treatment options.One Health approach: unifying the environment, animals and human health.Corporate social responsibility: the Sustainable Development Goals and ESG.Destigmatizing mental illnesses.Immunization: time for seniors and children.New technologies bring health closer to patients.Increased access to pharmacological innovation and health technologies.To access the full 2024 Healthcare Forecast report, please visit our website .About LLYCLLYC (BME:LLYC) is a global Corporate Affairs and Marketing consulting firm that partners with its clients in creativity, influence, and innovation to enhance and protect the value of their businesses, turning every day into an opportunity to grow their brands.Founded in 1995, LLYC is present in Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Brussels, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Spain (Madrid and Barcelona), the United States (Miami, New York, San Diego and Washington, DC), Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and the Dominican Republic.LLYC is ranked as one of the 40 largest communications companies worldwide, according to PRWeek and PRovoke. LLYC was named the Top Communications Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards and Communications Consultant of the Year in Latin America in 2023 by PRovoke.

