Liquid Filled Capsules Market To Reach $ 2,113.9 Million By 2034, Driven By Drug Delivery Innovation | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Thriving liquid-filled capsule market owes to patient-friendly features (taste masking, ease of swallow) & versatile applications (pharma, nutraceuticals). Plant-based advancements fuel global growth. Explore deeper insights & stakeholder opportunities in our FMI report. NEWARK, Del., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) industry analysis shows that the Global Liquid Filled Capsule Market was valued at around

US$ 1,548.2 million

in 2023. The market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of

2.9%

by 2034. It is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 2,113.9 million by 2034 from US$ 1,587.1 million in 2024. Request Exclusive Sample Report: Liquid Filled Capsule Industry Strategic Insights The market for liquid-filled capsules is expanding rapidly, which indicates a changing environment influenced by several variables. One key factor driving this trend is the growing need from pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies for more patient-friendly and efficient drug delivery systems. With benefits like enhanced bioavailability, quick dissolution, and taste masking, liquid-filled capsules are a desirable choice for delivering a variety of active ingredients. Consumer preferences significantly influence market dynamics as people choose easy-to-swallow capsules. This need is satisfied by liquid-filled capsules, especially softgel capsules, which offer a smoother and more palatable substitute for conventional solid dosage forms. Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry's expansion and growing awareness of health & wellness fuel the need for versatile dosage forms like liquid-filled capsules. The market's momentum is further fueled by ongoing technological advancements, with a notable trend centered on plant-based and vegetarian formulations. Manufacturers are looking into starch-based alternatives and hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) substitutes for traditional gelatin as ethical and sustainable issues gain traction. Liquid-filled capsules are a unique and flexible dosage form that has the potential to meet a wide range of healthcare needs while also improving patient compliance. This has led to the general growth and development of the worldwide market. Key Takeaways from the Market Study-

The soft gel segment accounted for a lucrative share of

67.6%

in 2023 based on product.

By raw material, gelatin held a significant share of

73.4%

in 2023.

By application, the vitamin and dietary supplements segment generated a lucrative share of

40.5%

in 2023.

Pharmaceutical companies by end-user held a lucrative share of

32.0%

in 2023. The liquid filled capsule market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of

2.9%

from 2024 to 2034. "Pharmaceutical firms are focused on implementing novel strategies to enhance the bioavailability of their products. Interestingly, the liquid filled hard capsules (LFHC) technique is being used in the development of medications with extremely powerful active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs),"

says Sabyasachi Ghosh

(Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.). Liquid Filled Capsules Industry Report Coverage

Attribute Details Estimated Value (2024) US$ 1,587.1 million Projected Value (2034) US$ 2,113.9 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 2.9

% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ million for Value Key Countries Covered .

United States .

Canada .

Mexico .

Brazil .

Chile .

China .

Japan .

South Korea .

India .

Association of Southeast Asian Nations .

Australia and New Zealand .

Germany .

Italy .

France .

United Kingdom .

Spain .

BENELUX .

Nordic Countries .

Russia .

Hungary .

Poland .

Saudi Arabia .

Türkiye .

South Africa .

Other African Union. Key Market Segments Covered .

By Product: o

Hardgel Capsules o

Softgel Capsules .

By Raw Material: o

Gelatin o

Hypromellose Capsules (HPMC) .

By Application: o

Cough and Cold Preparations o

Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs o

Health Supplements o

Vitamin and Dietary Supplements o

Other Therapeutic Applications .

By End-user: o

Pharmaceutical Companies o

Nutraceutical Companies o

Cosmeceutical Companies o

Contract Manufacturing Organizations .

By Region: o

North America o

Latin America o

East Asia o

South Asia and Pacific o

Western Europe o

Eastern Europe o

Middle East and Africa Report Coverage Market Forecast, Competition Intelligence, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

Competitive Landscape

Expansion of product manufacturing units by companies or brands is the key strategy of leading market participants. Key players are directed toward product innovation to enhance their presence in the market and compete with other players.



Following are the leading players in Liquid Filled Capsules Industry:



Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients

Aenova Group

Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd

Catalent, Inc.

EuroCaps Ltd

Guangdong Yichao Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Captek Softgel International Inc.

Soft Gel Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon)

Delpharm Evreux

Curtis Health Caps

CapsCanada

Altasciences

Fermentis Life Sciences

ACG

Sunil Healthcare Limited

Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

LIQUIDCAPSULE MANUFACTURING LLC SMPNutra

For instance,

On March 5, 2021 , CapsCanada, declared the inauguration of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility specializing in hard capsules for liquid filling in North America.







The study provides compelling insights into liquid filled capsule market segment based on product

(hardgel capsules and softgel capsules), raw material (gelatin, hypromellose capsules [HPMC]), application (cough and cold preparations, cardiovascular therapy drugs, health supplements, vitamin and dietary supplements, other therapeutic applications), end-user (pharmaceutical companies, nutraceutical companies, cosmeceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations), and regions.

