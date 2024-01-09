VIO Med Spa Celebrates A Year Of Growth, Innovation, And Collaborations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) All-inclusive med spa continues to expand to 60+ open locations by end of 2024

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa, a leading medical aesthetics and wellness franchise, cements its position as an industry leader as it reflects on a year of growth and achievement.

Key Growth Highlights:



As 2023 draws to a close,

VIO Med Spa celebrates more than doubling its footprint to an impressive 36 open locations, expanding its reach into new states, including Indiana, Missouri, Tennessee, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

The brand welcomed new franchise partners in key markets such as Florida, New York, the greater Washington D.C. area, Virginia, Washington State, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Further solidifying its presence in South Florida, the acquisition of four strategically located spas, demonstrating

VIO Med Spa's dedication to making medical aesthetics and wellness services accessible to a wider audience through a conversion

Enhanced Service Offerings:



VIO Med Spa introduced a range of advanced treatments, including intense pulsed light therapy, broadband light therapy, RF microneedling, and to enhance their injectables category, VIO expanded their menu to include Jeuveau by Evolus and Skinvive by Juvéderm. This allows locations to offer clients a wider spectrum of solutions and address evolving needs. Recognizing the growing demand for wellness solutions,

VIO Med Spa expanded its offerings to include IV therapy, intramuscular injections, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), peptides, and supplements.

Industry Collaboration:



The inaugural

VIO Med Spa Conference brought together over 200 franchise and vendor partners, creating a powerful synergy that unified the brand around a shared vision and purpose. VIO Med Spa's commitment to excellence was further recognized by the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 after-party, featuring celebrity host Machine Gun Kelly. This collaboration with Merz Aesthetics resonated with their dedication to pushing boundaries and setting the industry standard.

"2023 has been an extraordinary year for VIO Med Spa," said Ryan Rose, CEO of VIO Med Spa. "We are exceptionally proud of our team's accomplishments, from hosting our first-ever Franchise Conference to expanding our service offerings and collaborating with amazing top industry vendor partners. These achievements reflect our commitment to providing exceptional client care in the medical aesthetics and wellness industries."

As VIO Med Spa concludes 2023 on a high note, the company is positioned for continued success in the coming year. With a growing spa network, a dynamic franchise community, and a commitment to top-tier services, VIO Med Spa is poised to break through boundaries and scale unprecedented heights in 2024 and beyond.

About VIO Med Spa

Founded in 2017 in Strongsville, Ohio, VIO Med Spa is a national, all-inclusive med spa providing the latest cutting-edge technologies and therapies offered in the wellness and aesthetics industry. VIO Med Spa is purpose driven, helping women and men of all ages to look beautiful and feel confident. VIO Med Spa's highly educated expert team of medical professionals and practitioners focus on meeting the needs of each guest by recommending products and services that are sure to get the desired results. VIO currently has 36 open locations across thirteen states, with 30+ additional locations scheduled to open by the end of 2024. For more information, visit

viomedspa and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram .

