Railpros Announces Tim Newhard As Vice President Of Training And Media Services

- Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer, RailProsDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RailPros based in Irving,TX announced today that it has hired Tim Newhard as its Vice President of Training and Media Services .“Tim has a deep background in learning and development, and a track record of success in leading teams in the delivery of training programs,” said Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer for RailPros.“Our clients will benefit from Tim's leadership of our training and media division and his commitment to service excellence.”Newhard has almost two decades of experience in learning and development. His background has included progressively expanding roles in the development and implementation of training platforms, programs, and enablement tools for both large and small companies.“I'm excited to join a team that is playing a key role in the future of the railroad industry,” said Newhard, Vice President of Training and Media Services for RailPros.“As safety standards, technology, methods, and the labor force evolve; RailPros is well positioned to help our clients thrive in an ever-changing environment. Through a client-obsessed approach, we will continue to raise the bar for our existing catalog while at the same time seeking out innovative formats, topics, and delivery mechanisms. We recognize our responsibility as an industry leader, and will continuously push for excellence that moves our industry forward.”Newhard will report to Chief Safety Officer Rick Bellew, and be based out of the company's Jacksonville, Fla. location. The opportunity for Newhard comes as result of the promotion of previous incumbent, Erika Bruhnke, who advanced to Chief Sales and Growth Officer in late 2023.Newhard holds a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science from Brigham Young University, and a Master of Business Administration from Arizona State University.RailPros provides diversified safety services, including a host of 49 CFR Part 243 approved programs, as well as customized rules and safety training to freight, passenger and transit rail carriers across North America. The company also provides rail safety training to companies in rail adjacent industries (such as grain, chemical, waste, energy and military).About RailProsRailPros is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with offices and personnel across North America. The company, which was founded in 2000, is exclusively focused on providing services to freight, passenger and transit rail carriers across North America. RailPros employs over 1,000 rail and transit engineers, construction managers, inspectors, design engineers, and field support staff, enabling us to service the full spectrum of the industry's management, engineering construction management, planning, and design needs. In addition, RailPros has a combined training and media production team, producing technical and safety training for rail carriers and rail-related industrial clients. We have a unique understanding of the industry's rail and transit needs, and our expertise helps our clients complete work safely, efficiently, and with minimal disruption to existing rail service. Rail isn't a part of our business, it IS our business.

