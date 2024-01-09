Dscout Named 'Best Place To Work In 2024'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

dscout has been listed as one of the best places to work in Chicago, as Built In today announced the honorees of its 2024 Best Places To Work Awards.

- Dom Merritt, Chief People Officer, dscout

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- dscout has been listed as one of the best places to work in Chicago, as Built In today announced the honorees of its 2024 Best Places To Work Awards.

dscout, an industry-leading customer research platform, earned a place on Built In's“Best Midsize Places to Work” list in Chicago . The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprise, and considers both remote-first employers and companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

Built In determines the winners of its Best Places to Work award based on company data on compensation and benefits. It considers criteria such as remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

“We're thrilled to be honored for the culture we've built and benefits we offer.” dscout's Chief People Officer, Dom Merritt, says.“This achievement reflects our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, inclusion, and employee well-being across everything we do.”

As a research-driven company, dscout emphasizes curiosity, knowledge-sharing, and openness as core features of their employee experience. dscout prioritizes diversity, equity, and inclusion and consciously encourages authenticity and belonging in the workplace. Beyond its current DEI practices , the recent introduction of dscout affinity groups is yet another step the company has taken to provide employees with the resources, connections, and support to succeed - authentically, wholly, and collectively.

dscout offers inclusive and supportive benefits including a yearly education stipend, an expansive parental leave program, comprehensive mental health benefits, and a 'Work from Almost Anywhere' policy, to name a few. Reflecting dscout's commitment to pay equity and transparency, the company engages in fair and equitable compensation practices, with equal pay for equal work.

To learn more about dscout's culture, benefits, and future job openings, visit .

Kate Johnson

dscout

+1 937-660-0856

email us here