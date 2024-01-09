Shanon Stewart Appointed Chief Operations Officer Of ACE | Access To Capital For Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shanon Stewart. COO, ACE | Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs

Former Chief Credit Officer brings more than 25 years of banking experience to new ACE role.

CLEVELAND, GA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ACE | Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs announced today that Shanon Stewart of Rabun County, GA has been named Chief Operations Officer (COO), serving as the primary strategic and management partner to the President and Chief Executive Officer. In addition to overseeing and executing the operational functions of the organization, Stewart will also be charged with designing and implementing business operations, and establishing policies that promote Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs' culture and vision. As the COO, Stewart will have primary day-to-day responsibility for planning, implementing, managing, and controlling all loan and program services-related activities of the company.Mr. Stewart joined the leadership team as Interim Chief Credit Officer in 2022 when he was promoted from his previous role as Senior Credit Analyst. In 2023 he was named the Chief Credit Officer where he led the lending operations team and was responsible for the overall risk of the ACE lending portfolio.“We are very pleased to have Shanon in this role,” said Grace Fricks , President & CEO of ACE.“He has done so much for our organization, and brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and commitment to ACE and to the small business community.”Mr. Stewart has more than 25 years of banking experience serving in various roles as Assistant Vice President/ Sr. Branch Manager at South State Bank, Vice President of Operations and Information Technology with Mountain Heritage Bank, and as a Commercial Loan Officer with Regions Bank.A Georgia native, Stewart attended both Gainesville College and American Intercontinental University. He is a graduate of Georgia Bankers Association (GBA) Georgia Banking School and GBA Southern Operations and Technology School. Mr. Stewart has served on the Rabun County Habitat for Humanity Board and served on other charitable organizations such as Fight Abuse in the Home (F.A.I.T.H.).ACE | About Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Inc.ACE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and community development financial institution (CDFI) that provides loans and business development resources to help its borrowers create and grow sustainable businesses. ACE is the resource of choice for those who are typically not financed fully by traditional lenders. Since 2000, ACE has loaned more than $200 million to 2,600+ entrepreneurs, who have created or saved more than 21,000 jobs in Georgia. With a focus on underserved people and places, ACE connects small businesses owned by women, people of color and low to moderate income entrepreneurs in metro Atlanta, North Georgia and South Georgia with capital and coaching to sustain their businesses, retain their employees, and thereby support their local communities. ACE is supported by grants and other forms of funding from banks, foundations, government entities and corporations to assist in its mission to help underserved business owners. For more information, visit .

