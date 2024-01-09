Revving Up Excellence: Don Hinds Ford, Inc. Expands Service Center To Drive Customer Satisfaction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. provides a wide selection of repair services to keep customers' vehicles in good condition.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. has been serving the greater Indianapolis area for over sixty years.

Ford Mobile Service can visit customers for routine maintenance work, such as oil changes.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. reveals major improvements, including an expanded service center and its mobile repair service, emphasizing commitment to customer care.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Don Hinds Ford, Inc. proudly unveils significant enhancements to its automotive services, featuring an expanded state-of-the-art service center (which is still growing) and the introduction of Ford Mobile Service. These initiatives underscore the dealership's commitment to providing practical, accessible, and comprehensive solutions for its valued customers.

The recently expanded service center , strategically located just a short walk from the main showroom, is a testament to Don Hinds Ford, Inc.'s dedication to delivering reliable maintenance and repair services. Proximity to the main showroom ensures easy access for customers seeking to address their vehicle's needs without unnecessary inconvenience.

Staffed with a team of highly skilled and ASE-certified mechanics, the service center prioritizes expert care for every vehicle. Operating every day except Sunday (with early closure on Saturdays), the center aims to accommodate diverse schedules, allowing customers to schedule maintenance at their convenience.

The service center takes pride in using genuine Ford parts, emphasizing the quality and longevity of repairs. Additionally, the team is committed to prompt responses to service requests, minimizing downtime and ensuring a swift return to the road for customers.

Repairs on the Go with Ford Mobile Service

In tandem with the service center expansion, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. introduces Ford Mobile Service , an initiative designed to bring automotive care directly to customers' preferred locations. While specializing in Ford and Lincoln vehicles, the mobile service is capable of servicing any make. Ford Mobile Service offers a convenient way for customers to schedule appointments at locations of their choice, such as their home garage or driveway.

Beyond convenience, Ford Mobile Service rewards customers with FordPassTM Rewards points for every service. Scheduling appointments is made simple through the FordPass App, providing customers with greater control over their service experience.

The services offered by Ford Mobile Service cover a comprehensive range, including oil and filter changes, brake services, battery replacement, tire rotations, part recalls, and more. Additional offerings, such as lamps and bulbs replacement, diagnostic scanning, software updates, and accessories installation, can be found on the Don Hinds Ford, Inc. website.

Ford Mobile Service focuses on light repairs and maintenance services, emphasizing reliability. Customers are encouraged to contact Don Hinds Ford, Inc. to ensure that their location is suitable for the required work, considering seasonal conditions and dealer mileage requirements.

Customers can also take advantage of coupons and Ford service rebates with Ford Mobile Service, unless explicitly excluded on the coupon. This ensures that customers not only receive quality service but also enjoy cost-effective solutions.

Regular Maintenance Matters

Vehicle maintenance is the cornerstone of ensuring the longevity and optimal performance of any vehicle. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. understands the importance of routine care, and the expanded service center and introduction of Ford Mobile Service are aimed at simplifying this crucial aspect for customers.

Timely and consistent maintenance not only enhances the reliability of vehicles but also helps identify potential issues before they escalate, saving customers from costly repairs down the road. By choosing Don Hinds Ford, Inc. for both the purchase and ongoing maintenance of their vehicles, customers benefit from a seamless experience.

Dealership-provided services offer several advantages, including the expertise of ASE-certified mechanics, the use of genuine Ford parts, and a direct link to the vehicle's service history. This integrated approach allows for personalized care, ensuring that each vehicle receives the attention it deserves.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. encourages its customers to prioritize regular maintenance to protect their investment and maintain the optimal performance of their vehicles. The expanded service center and Ford Mobile Service underscore the dealership's commitment to making this process as convenient and efficient as possible for every customer.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is a Ford auto dealership that has been serving the community since 1955. As a prominent dealership in the area, it continues to provide excellent quality vehicles, auto services, and auto parts to the greater Indianapolis communities. The continuing expansion of its service center ensures that customers can receive consistently high-quality repairs and maintenance for their vehicles. For more information, contact the dealership at 888-271-8403 or by email at ....

