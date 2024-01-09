MERCALIS RELEASES 2023 ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercalis Inc., an integrated life sciences commercialization company that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire biopharmaceutical value chain, today released its 2023 annual highlights, detailing the organization's impressive performance over the past year.

In September, TrialCard announced it had rebranded to become Mercalis, a transformation several years in the making. Over time, the Mercalis executive leadership team implemented a deliberate strategy to expand its capabilities to support life sciences companies more comprehensively in a rapidly evolving marketplace. Years of robust organic growth and purposeful inorganic expansion, including seven acquisitions over the past five years, further diversified the company beyond patient support into broader life sciences commercialization services. This transformation culminated in the launch of a new brand-Mercalis-to encompass it all.

"Mercalis's success in 2023 was highlighted by a pivotal corporate rebranding," said Scott Dulitz, Mercalis's Chief Executive Officer. "The year represented a significant stride toward our goal of becoming the leading fully integrated commercialization partner in the life sciences industry. Notably, the growth of our Triangle Insights consulting group and the expansion of Policy Reporter's SaaS-based payer intelligence offerings contributed to this success. Alongside our market-leading Patient Support Services, these elements have established a strong foundation for our comprehensive end-to-end commercialization platform. Across all business segments, we welcomed 75 new clients and provided support to over 1.6 million patients, addressing their access and affordability needs."

Some of Mercalis's more newsworthy items from 2023 include:



Throughout its history, Mercalis has publicly supported many of the biopharmaceutical industry's efforts to combat legislation and policies that adversely impact patients. In February, Mercalis joined Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and 28 patient, provider, and consumer organizations by filing an amicus curiae brief in support of a case brought against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute, the Diabetes Leadership Council, the Diabetes Patient Advocacy Coalition, and three patients. The lawsuit concluded with a favorable decision for the plaintiffs, resulting in federal regulations preventing health plans from implementing copay accumulators for drugs without generic equivalents.

In March, Mercalis launched its scalable ConvergeHEALTH Patient Connect for Life Sciences platform on Salesforce Health Cloud. This adaptable platform provides state-of-the-art technology, enabling the delivery of comprehensive integrated patient service support programs tailored to individual patient needs. Renowned as a market-leading solution, this platform introduces valuable features and benefits, including a healthcare provider web portal, a portal for field reimbursement managers (FRMs), and advanced workflow and integration capabilities, features our life science customers have found highly beneficial.

In 2023, Mercalis's free goods pharmacy experienced record year-over-year growth of 500% and successfully launched or transitioned four Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs). To sustain its growth and distinguish it from other non-commercial dispensing pharmacies, Mercalis is now:



Standing up a second pharmacy to provide full business continuity



Breaking ground on a new and expanded flagship location that will open in 2024

Investing in pharmacy automation technology to provide best-in-class efficiency, speed, and accuracy

During 2023, Triangle Insights Group by

Mercalis expanded its client base by 14% and announced several key appointments and promotions within its team. Megan Thomas, Ryan Coe, and Sarah Jims were recognized for their contributions and promoted to Partner. The company also welcomed Rohit Kumar as its new Executive Vice President and General Manager. Lastly, Chris Apolito, a Triangle founding partner, was named Chief Strategy Officer for Mercalis.

Policy Reporter by

Mercalis introduced the Payer Landscape Dashboard (PLD) and Formulary Alerts to enhance its offerings. The PLD offers a streamlined view of coverage information through a dynamic business intelligence platform, utilizing weighting and scoring on key criteria. This innovative tool empowers Market Access leaders with actionable insights, extracting valuable information from the vast array of unstructured data within policy documents. It provides a holistic view of payer coverage for both products and competitors. In addition, the Formulary Alerts deliver comprehensive notifications of payer formulary change activity, customizable by drug, payer, PBM, plan type, and state. These tools complement Policy Reporter's renowned policy tracking and alerting capabilities, further elevating the level of payer intelligence for pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic manufacturers, ultimately driving commercial success.

In November,

Mercalis announced an exclusive perpetual license to a portfolio of access and adherence technologies from OptimizeRx. This deal further expanded the Mercalis catalog of eServices transactions including pharmacy eligibility, electronic real-time benefits investigation, electronic prior authorizations, medical eligibility, and financial acceptance screening. The transaction also included a team of talented employees who built and commercialized these access and adherence technologies. After a rigorous recertification process, Mercalis once again achieved the coveted ISO/IEC 27001 accreditation for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). ISO/IEC 27001 certification is the gold standard in data security management and places Mercalis among the industry's best in data security and privacy. Mercalis has held this certification since 2018.

About Mercalis

Mercalis is an integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain. The company partners closely with its clients to deliver an end-to-end spectrum of commercial capabilities that work together seamlessly and flexibly. Backed by proven industry expertise and results-driven technology, Mercalis provides the data and strategic insights, patient support services, and healthcare provider engagement tools to help life sciences companies successfully commercialize new products. Above all, Mercalis helps navigate the complex life sciences marketplace to accelerate value and enhance patient lives. Founded in 2000, Mercalis provides commercialization solutions to more than 500 life sciences customers and has provided access and affordability support to millions of patients. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about Mercalis, please visit

.

Contact:













Landy Townsend

VP, Marketing & Communications

Mercalis

[email protected]

SOURCE Mercalis