King Insurance Partners Concludes Another Year Of Growth With The Acquisition Of Partners Insurance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners, a leading player in the insurance industry, today announced the successful acquisition of Partners Insurance, capping a successful year of industry leading growth. This strategic acquisition underscores King Insurance Partners' commitment to expanding its service offerings and delivering exceptional value to its clients.

"Finishing strong is integral to our ethos at King Insurance Partners, and we are proud to culminate 2023 with the acquisition of Partners Insurance, expanding our service within our headquarters city of Gainesville, Florida," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Insurance Partners. "Our organization has experienced a remarkable year, and this acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and excellence."

The acquisition of Partners Insurance not only reinforces King Insurance Partners' market presence but also broadens its capabilities in providing tailored insurance solutions to a diverse client base. "Bringing Partners Insurance into our fold is yet another step forward in enhancing our service portfolio and strengthening our customer relationships," added Malcolm King.

About King:

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in

Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions.

.

