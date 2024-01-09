Truconnect Ranks No. 9 On List Of LA's 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruConnect , has been ranked No. 9 in the Los Angeles Business Journal's list of LA's 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies. The burgeoning company is the quickest-growing premium low-cost wireless provider in the US.

"One of the great things about the Los Angeles region is that we have historically incubated a remarkable number of disruptive companies. And there are quite a few doing innovative work right now," said the Los Angeles Business Journal Publisher, Josh Schimmels.

This is TruConnect's third appearance on the annual list. Given its tremendous impact and innovative business approach, TruConnect is a player worth the attention in the telecommunications industry.

"I'm honored that our team has been recognized as a top 10 recipient of the Los Angeles Business Journal awards. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of every member of the TruConnect team," said Matthew Johnson, Co-CEO of TruConnect. "This recognition further fuels our commitment to bridge the digital divide in our country. As we continue to grow, we're able to provide more underserved Americans with the wireless devices and services they need to get connected to what matters most to them."

TruConnect has been at the forefront of advancing digital equity since the inception of the Lifeline program -an initiative offering discounted phone services for qualifying low-income consumers. The mission-driven company is dedicated to developing connectivity solutions that meet the needs of our most vulnerable communities.

TruConnect has empowered millions of Americans in the past year alone with wireless devices like smartphones, tablets, and hotspots, empowering folks that may not have connectivity otherwise. The company's active participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program equips folks who may not otherwise have access to the internet with innovative connectivity solutions to close the digital divide.

TruConnect is the fastest-growing premium low-cost wireless service provider in the U.S., expanding the availability of wireless and internet service plans and low-cost devices through Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to all eligible Americans. TruConnect is mission-driven, transforming how people connect to the world and helping more Americans access critical resources while staying connected to family and friends. With no-contract plans for voice, text, and data and easy-to-use devices like handsets, tablets, and hotspots, TruConnect is bridging the digital divide and connecting millions of Americans who have been overlooked and underserved by traditional providers.

